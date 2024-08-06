IDF eliminates Hamas’s economy minister in Gaza

Abed al-Zeriei was also an operative in Hamas’s military wing and played a role in seizing humanitarian aid • IDF general: Military must maintain control of the Philadelphi Corridor.

Hamas’s economy minister was killed during an Israel Defense Forces operation in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to the military.

Abed al-Zeriei was also an operative in the manufacturing department of Hamas’s military wing, the IDF said.

🔴ELIMINATED: Abed Al-Zeriei—a Hamas terrorist who stopped humanitarian aid from reaching Gazan civilians.



Al-Zeriei was involved in the Manufacturing Department of Hamas’ Military Wing and Hamas’ Minister of Economy in Gaza.



He had a significant role in directing Hamas'… pic.twitter.com/MAQTGxgOa4 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 5, 2024

“The Manufacturing Department operates to increase Hamas’ weapons capabilities, including by exchanging information with other terrorist organizations across the Middle East,” according to the IDF.

Al-Zeriei also played a “significant role” in directing the terrorist group’s efforts to take control of humanitarian aid entering Gaza and managing the enclave’s “Hamas-controlled” markets, the statement continued.

“Furthermore, he was responsible for the distribution of fuel, gas, and funds for terrorist purposes,” according to the IDF.

@IAFsite warplanes killed yesterday the terrorist Abdel-Fatah alZarii, a terrorist in the production headquarters of the military wing of the terrorist organization Hamas and the organization's minister of economy in the Gaza Strip.

As part of his position, Al-Zarii was a… pic.twitter.com/xIEfT0NOWb — Shmuel Shalom שמואל שלום سمؤال عبد السلام (@ShmuelShalom) August 5, 2024

IDF to maintain control of Philadelphi Corridor

According to the head of the IDF’s Strategic Division, Israel does not intend to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, the 8.7-mile border region separating the Gaza Strip from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, Israel’s Kan News reported on Monday.

Hamas has for years exploited the border to smuggle weapons and other materials into Gaza via a vast network of tunnels, which the IDF has been locating and dismantling since taking control of the area in May.

Israeli troops operating in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip at the border with Egypt, May 2024. Credit: IDF. (Source: JNS)

According to the report, IDF Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano said in a discussion with the government that the military is far from finishing its work in the corridor and that it has strategic importance for the war in Gaza, which is entering its 10th month.

The IDF spokesperson revealed on Sunday that a 10 foot high tunnel was located in the area by Israeli forces just last week.

A three-meter-high tunnel discovered by the IDF in the Philadelphi Corridor, Aug. 4, 2024. Credit: IDF. (Source: JNS)

The smuggling route—large enough for vehicles to drive through—was dug directly underneath an Egyptian army position on the border, according to photographs provided by the IDF.

Jerusalem has maintained that Israeli military control of the corridor is crucial to ensuring that Hamas does not resupply and reestablish itself in Gaza, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that any ceasefire agreement must include this stipulation.