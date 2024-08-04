Genesis 123 Webinar: “The Solution for Peace in Gaza”

One of the most anticipated parts of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s recent speech in Congress was his vision for Gaza after the war.

“The day after we defeat Hamas, a new Gaza can emerge. My vision…is of a demilitarized and deradicalized Gaza. Israel…must retain overriding security control to prevent the resurgence of terror, to ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel. Gaza should have a civilian administration run by Palestinians who do not seek to destroy Israel…. A new generation of Palestinians must no longer be taught to hate Jews but rather to live in peace with us…with the help of regional partners, the demilitarization and deradicalization of Gaza can also lead to a future of security, prosperity and peace.”

The question is HOW to actualize the vision into a real solution for peace in Gaza, one that addresses the theological/ideological root of the problem, the essence of the radicalization, that Netanyahu spoke of. The answer is a complete restoration of Gaza undertaken by an “army” of Christians from around the world. Christians have a tradition of going to some of the most dangerous and inhospitable places in the world to show their love and uplift communities. Gaza is ripe, the need is great, and the time is now.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “We’re also going to have to defeat the ideology behind Hamas and that is not something that can be accomplished on the battlefield… Ultimately you have to beat that idea with a better idea.” Netanyahu’s advisor, Tzachi Hanegbi said simply, “We can’t get rid of Hamas as an idea, we need an alternative idea.”

For real peace, Palestinian Arabs need a change of heart. Christians will succeed because they love

Gazans and want to see them prosper, and reject the evil Islam represented by Hamas and Iran. They will oppose a return to hatred of and terrorism against Israel, because it’s bad for the Gazans. But they’ll also do so because they love Israel and the Jewish people, and want to see Israel live in safety, free of genocidal threats.

When Christians show their love, and genuine caring, Gazans will see another path, a “better idea.” They will realize that the extremist Islam which they have embraced has failed them. They will experience people with a relationship to the God of Israel, and begin to realize that the people and State of Israel are not only not enemies, but essential allies.

What are the opportunities and challenges? Why is this THE solution? How can we make it happen?

Join the conversation with a panel of international Christian leaders who care, and understand how and why this needs to happen, soon, and for the well-being of all.

The webinar will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2022; 6:00pm Israel/11:00am Eastern/8:00am Pacific (US)

