Biden tells Netanyahu, “Stop bulls*****ng me”

Recent reports suggest a growing strain in the relationship between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza continue to face challenges.

On Thursday, President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu held a phone conversation, which was also joined by Vice President Kamala Harris. The White House officially stated that Biden reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxy groups, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. The president also discussed efforts to support Israel’s defense, including new U.S. military deployments to counter ballistic missiles and drones.

Tensions also rose as House Republicans accused the Biden Administration of waging a “ “partial arms embargo against Israel.”

However, according to Israeli media outlet Channel 12, the conversation took a more contentious turn. The network reported that when Netanyahu informed Biden of progress in negotiations and plans to send a delegation for talks, the U.S. President responded bluntly, telling Netanyahu to “stop bullshitting me.”

This alleged exchange highlights the frustration that may be building within the Biden administration over the pace and transparency of negotiations. The reported tension stands in stark contrast to the official White House statement, which emphasized ongoing cooperation and support.

Channel 12 also reported that Biden concluded the call with a warning: “Don’t take the president for granted.” This statement was reportedly made in the context of Israeli-U.S. cooperation and concerns about potential regional escalation.

The Prime Minister’s office has not confirmed these reports, stating that Netanyahu does not comment on private discussions with the U.S. President. They further emphasized that Netanyahu does not intervene in American politics and expects the same from the U.S. regarding Israeli politics.

Meanwhile, internal discussions within the Israeli leadership have also come to light. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reportedly told Netanyahu, “There are conditions for the deal. I believe it is right to enter negotiations and achieve the best possible outcome.” This suggests that there may be varying perspectives within Israel’s security establishment regarding the path forward.

As tensions in the region remain high, the reported friction between Biden and Netanyahu underscores the complex dynamics at play. The U.S. continues to support Israel’s security while also pushing for de-escalation and a resolution to the conflict in Gaza.