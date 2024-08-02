Escalating threats to Israel from the North, South, and from Within

As Israel continues to grapple with threats from multiple fronts, a recent report by Rescuers Without Borders highlights an alarming surge in Palestinian terror attacks in Judea and Samaria during the first half of 2024. The emergency response organization documented over 3,200 acts of terror, averaging 545 attacks per month.

The biannual report, released on Thursday, reveals that between January and June 2024, 14 people were killed and 155 injured in various terror incidents. The 3,272 recorded acts of terror included:

109 shootings (resulting in 6 deaths and 30 injuries)

456 Molotov cocktail attacks

299 incidents involving bombs and other explosives

150 attacks using firecrackers

1,868 rock-throwing incidents (causing 31 casualties)

371 attacks blinding Israeli motorists with lasers or paint

These figures do not include numerous attacks on security personnel engaged in counterterrorism operations, suggesting an even more dire situation on the ground.

The ongoing violence is not limited to Judea and Samaria. Since October 7, 2023, Israel has faced a barrage of rocket attacks from Gaza:

October 7-31, 2023: 8,500 rockets and mortar shells launched

November 1-7, 2023: Additional 500 rockets, totaling over 9,000

November 8-12, 2023: 500 more rockets, bringing the total to 9,500

November 13-22, 2023: Another 1,000 rockets, exceeding 10,500 in total

Approximately 10-12% of these launches failed, landing in Gaza or the sea.

Simultaneously, Israel faces increased threats from its northern border. Since October 7, there have been 13,931 rocket alerts related to Hezbollah attacks from Southern Lebanon, averaging 47 per day. A significant spike occurred on July 4, with 223 rocket alerts in a single day.

In response to these multi-faceted threats, Israeli authorities have intensified counterterrorism efforts. Since October 7, over 4,400 Palestinian terror suspects have been arrested in Judea and Samaria, with 40% reportedly associated with Hamas.

The complex security situation was further underscored by a recent incident on Wednesday, where an Israeli man was seriously injured in a combined shooting and stabbing attack at a traffic junction in the Mount Hebron area.

As Israel continues to battle Hamas in Gaza and confront threats from Iran and its proxies, the escalating violence in Judea and Samaria, coupled with ongoing rocket attacks from multiple fronts, presents a formidable challenge to the country’s security apparatus. The situation remains fluid, with Israeli forces working to address these multi-faceted threats while striving to protect civilian lives.