(Some) Americans come out in support of Haniyeh and Hezbollah



Linda Sarsour, executive director of MPower Change, and Zahra Billoo, executive director of CAIR’s San Francisco chapter, were among 22 groups and leaders that “couldn’t hold back their emotions and let their pro-terrorism flags fly” after Hamas senior leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed on Wednesday, per a Capital Research Center report.

“The outpouring of emotion for a genocidal mass murderer like Ismail Haniyeh, who himself mourned [Osama] bin Laden as a ‘martyr,’ shows a horrifying, large underbelly of antisemitism and extremism,” report author Ryan Mauro, told JNS.

The report looked at Instagram posts that mourned Haniyeh soon after Iran announced the Hamas “political bureau” chief’s death.

“When Israel slaughtered Ismail Haniyeh’s children, he said: ‘The blood of my children is not more valuable than the blood of the people of Palestine and all the martyrs in Gaza are my children,’” Billoo wrote. “‘Never say that those martyred in the cause of Allah are dead—in fact, they are alive! But you do not perceive it.’ Tonight, we mourn Ismail himself but know his martyrdom is not in vain. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

“It’s not being understood that there’s an infrastructure that went into action and mobilized the current anti-Israel movement after the Oct. 7 attacks,” Mauro told JNS. “Almost all of the significant organizations are pro-Hamas and most are anti-American, to the point that they suggest the U.S. is, just like Israel, occupied land and the country has no right to exist.”Mauro called the coalition of activist groups “a seditionist insurgent movement.”

“‘Anti-Israel’ is too limiting of a term to accurately capture what it is. It’s not ‘far-left,’ or ‘far-right.’ I’ve been calling it the seditionist movement or the seditionist insurgency because their ideologies and objectives are so much more than just wanting a ceasefire in Gaza as they portend,” he added.

The 40-year-old nonprofit Capital Research Center is “fiercely independent” and probes “how foundations, charities and other nonprofits spend money and get involved in politics and advocacy, often in ways that donors never intended and would find abhorrent,” per its website.

Reports from watchdog group Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) show a boisterous anti-Israel demonstration in Times Square on Wednesday night against a Jewish-organized rally to support the Israel Defense Forces.

The New York Post reported that about 300 people attended the rally, which featured a speech by Jonathan Conricus, former spokesperson for the IDF during its ongoing war with Hamas in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in southern Israel.

The Post wrote that the demonstration was reportedly organized by the radical group Within Our Lifetime.

Protesters held up large photos of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr, both assassinated on July 31, as well as flags of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Hamas military brigade Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam.

They also made an inverted triangle hand signal identified by the Anti-Defamation League as a symbol of support for Hamas.

Protesters in Times Square Rally Following Assassination of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hizbullah Military Leader Fuad Shukr, Wave Hamas, Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam, Hizbullah Flags, Chant: The Martyr Is Beloved by Allah! Israel Is the Enemy of Allah! pic.twitter.com/ZnyOxCbstR — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 1, 2024

Video from MEMRI shows Nerdeen Kiswani—an organizer and founder of Within Our Lifetime, as well as a City University of New York law-school graduate criticized for her commencement speech in May 2022—leading a chant of “Israel, we know you! You rape children, too!”

Other slogans yelled at the demonstration included “From New York to Gaza,” “Globalize the intifada” and Allahu Akbar (“God is great”).