US: Iranian attack on Israel could be worse than April assault

U.S. officials believe Iran’s anticipated assault on Israel could be “larger and more complicated” than Tehran’s April attack and could involve a coordinated effort by its proxies in the region, CNN reported on Friday.

Iran’s unprecedented April 13 attack, which involved more than 300 missiles and explosive drones fired directly at the Jewish state, was largely thwarted, with the Israel Defense Forces and a coalition of international military allies shooting down most of the projectiles.

However, U.S. officials told CNN on Friday that it remains to be seen whether such a coalition could be formed again so quickly and whether all the countries that assisted the April effort are still willing to participate.

According to the sources, the Pentagon has consulted with U.S. Central Command on adjustments to American military deployments in the region, adding that no final decision was made as of Thursday afternoon.

Iran’s attack could be launched in the “coming days,” the officials said.

The Lebanese Al-Akhbar daily, which is close to Iran’s Hezbollah terrorist proxy, reported on Friday that the assault will involve Tehran’s entire “Axis of Resistance,” which includes Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Yemen’s Houthis and other regional terrorist groups.

In a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, President Joe Biden “reaffirmed” Washington’s backing for Jerusalem’s security, vowing to support it against “all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.”

Biden “discussed efforts to support Israel’s defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive U.S. military deployments,” and “stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate broader tensions in the region,” according to a readout of the call.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari in televised remarks on Thursday evening announced that Israel’s international partners would “strengthen their forces in the region” amid the looming Iranian threat.

“IDF forces are deployed in the air, sea and land and are prepared for any scenario, and especially for attack plans in the immediate time frame,” Hagari said. The spokesman noted that Israel has proven able to defend itself against threats and to “respond strongly on the offensive.”

Iran has vowed revenge following Wednesday’s killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who died when a bomb exploded at his Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps guesthouse in Tehran. Both Iran and Hamas have accused Jerusalem of carrying out the assassination.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered another direct attack on the Jewish state following the alleged Israeli bombing, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing Iranian officials.

In addition, Israel has been awaiting Hezbollah’s response since Tuesday after it killed Fuad Shukr in Beirut, a terrorist responsible for the rocket attack that killed 12 children in the Golan Heights, as well as a 1983 bombing that killed more than 300 U.S. and French troops in Beirut.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah told attendees at Shukr’s funeral via video on Thursday that “the enemy and those who stand behind him must await our coming retaliation, which will be certain.”

“Will this retaliation come at the same time or in different phases?” Nasrallah added. “Israel doesn’t know where it’s heading.”

Israel’s Security Cabinet voted on Wednesday to retaliate “forcefully and, if possible, swiftly” against any country or terrorist organization that harms its civilian population.