Israel365 Launches its Houston branch

On Monday night, Israel365 launched its Houston branch to build bridges of friendship between Jews and Christians in support of Israel. Over 50 Jews and Christians gathered for a meet and greet event at the home of Basya Benshushan, a leader of Houston’s Jewish community.

Benshushan, a seasoned entrepreneur with over a decade of experience launching multiple successful companies, will serve as the president of Israel365 Houston. Born and raised in Houston, she and her husband Tomer are deeply committed to building friendships with Jews and Christians who share their biblical values.

Guided by her faith, she is passionate about supporting Israel, particularly as Israel is fighting for its very right to exist. She emphasized that her “heart is in the heartland,” in Judea and Samaria, Israel’s biblical heartland.

Also on hand for the inaugural event was Rabbi Eliezer Mischel, Israel365’s Education Director. Mischel spent four days in Houston, meeting with both local Jewish and Christian leaders to explain the importance of Israel365’s mission.

“First and foremost, we need to build friendships,” Rabbi Mischel told Israel365 News. “Jews and Christians need to get to know each other. We share so much in common, but without real relationships, it’s hard to do anything meaningful together.”

Rabbi Mischel emphasized that another critical goal of the new branch is education. “We need to educate in both directions. The Christian community wants and needs to learn more about Israel – its significance in the Bible, its incredible history, and why it matters to Christians today. At the same time, the Jewish community needs to learn more about Christians, and why Christians have become Israel’s greatest friends over the last 100 years.

“Even if they’re pro Israel, many Christians and Jews are not equipped to push back against the terrible messaging that they’re getting from the media. Many people don’t realize that the ‘West Bank’ is actually Judea and Samaria and that ‘East Jerusalem’ includes the Western Wall and the Temple Mount.”

“We’re going to bring Jewish speakers into churches to talk about Israel and share their experiences and vital information about Israel. We also need to educate the Jewish community, which has been hesitant about this growing relationship with Christians. Given our history, that’s understandable, but for Israel’s sake, we must move forward.”

“Both our communities face the challenge of keeping young people engaged in faith. Israel is living proof of biblical prophecy unfolding before our eyes. We need to help the next generation witness this miracle firsthand and use it to strengthen their faith.”

“Houston is very important for our mission. As America’s fourth-largest city, with a thriving Christian community and a growing Orthodox Jewish presence, it’s the perfect place to build bridges and coordinate our efforts to support Israel. Together, Houston’s Christians and Jews can become a powerhouse of support for Israel. This city’s diversity and dynamism mirror the spirit of Israel itself, and we’re excited to harness that spirit in support of Israel and one another.”

The Houston branch will work in conjunction with Israel365 Dallas, the organization’s first local branch in the United States, established almost two years ago and led by Dallas Director Sharon Michaels. Israel365’s expansion in Texas underscores the Lone Star State’s pivotal role as a stronghold of support for Israel.

