Young Conservatives and the Israel Question

In a recent episode of “Eyes on Israel,” Rabbi Pesach Wolicki engaged in a thought-provoking discussion with Will Chamberlain, Senior Counsel to the Internet Accountability Project and editor-in-chief of Human Events. Their conversation delved into a growing concern within the conservative movement: the younger generation’s ambivalence towards Israel.

Rabbi Wolicki kicked off the dialogue by highlighting a noticeable shift in attitudes among young conservatives. Unlike their predecessors, who view Israel’s security as intrinsically linked to American national interests and shared Judeo-Christian values, the newer generation appears less engaged and sometimes openly skeptical of the Israeli-American alliance.

Chamberlain acknowledged this trend, attributing it largely to the rise of the “America First” ideology. This worldview, he explained, fosters skepticism towards foreign aid and military involvement abroad. The messaging that resonated with older conservatives, it seems, is failing to connect with their younger counterparts.

The conversation explored how young conservatives often perceive support for Israel as a “neocon” stance, associating it with the same voices that advocated for the Iraq War – a conflict many of them oppose. Despite this skepticism, Chamberlain emphasized that there’s a strong nationalistic argument for maintaining a robust U.S.-Israel relationship.

He cited Israel’s strategic value, including military cooperation, intelligence sharing, and technological advancements like the Iron Dome missile defense system, which directly benefit the United States. Chamberlain also warned of the potential consequences if the U.S. were to abandon its ally, especially in light of recent events like October 7th. Such a move, he argued, would undermine America’s global reliability and potentially drive nations toward adversaries like China.

The discussion then shifted to the influence of isolationist tendencies among young conservatives. Chamberlain noted a general skepticism towards all forms of foreign aid, stemming from a belief that domestic issues should take precedence. He argued that pro-Israel advocates need to better articulate the tangible benefits of the U.S.-Israel relationship for American citizens.

An intriguing point raised by Rabbi Wolicki was the visibility of Jewish figures in the progressive left, which may inadvertently fuel anti-Semitic sentiments among young conservatives. This visibility, coupled with some old-fashioned Christian theological biases, might be contributing to the ambivalence. Chamberlain agreed, stressing that many liberal Jews who are prominent in the Democratic Party are, in fact, critical of Israel and do not represent the pro-Israel stance that younger conservatives might assume.

Despite these challenges, both Wolicki and Chamberlain expressed optimism for the future. Chamberlain believes that the deeply committed anti-Semites within the conservative movement are a marginal group. He suggests that most conservatives, when confronted with the anti-Israel sentiment on the left, will ultimately recognize Israel as a valuable ally. He noted that Israel’s right-wing nature aligns more closely with conservative values, a point often overlooked by the younger generation.

The interview highlighted the need for better communication and education about the benefits of the U.S.-Israel relationship. It’s also important to continue to address the misconceptions and biases that contribute to the ambivalence among young conservatives. Pro-Israel advocates must adapt their messaging to resonate with this new generation, ensuring that the historical and strategic significance of Israel is clearly understood and appreciated.

As the conservative movement continues to evolve, bridging this generational gap in understanding and support for Israel remains a crucial challenge. The conversation between Rabbi Wolicki and Will Chamberlain serves as a valuable starting point for addressing these issues and fostering a more nuanced, informed perspective among young conservatives on the importance of the U.S.-Israel alliance.

