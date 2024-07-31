Mike Kelly: Championing Freedom and Values in Washington State Senate Race

In the heart of eastern Washington, a compelling voice for freedom and traditional values has emerged in the race for the 4th legislative district Senate seat. Mike Kelly, a candidate with a remarkable journey of redemption and renewal, brings a unique perspective to the political landscape.

Kelly’s story begins in the Portland area, where he enjoyed what he describes as an “average childhood.” His early foray into the financial industry at the tender age of 21 seemed promising, but life had other plans. “I wound up finding myself sucked into a little bit of the drug culture,” Kelly candidly shares, referring to a period in the mid-80s that led to his arrest and incarceration.

What could have been a devastating setback became a transformative experience. “It was a road to redemption,” Kelly reflects. “I really availed myself of that forgiveness and redemption. I call it my road to Damascus moment.” This spiritual awakening not only changed Kelly’s personal trajectory but also laid the foundation for his future in public service.

During his time in federal custody, Kelly’s innate curiosity and determination led him to study law. This knowledge not only secured his early release but also paved the way for a career in the legal field. Since then, Kelly has worn many hats – from construction worker to real estate investor to business owner – each experience adding depth to his understanding of the American dream.

Kelly’s passion for American history and its founding Biblical principles infuses every aspect of his campaign. “I have an abiding appreciation for this country, for its founding story, for the wisdom and divine providence that went into its establishment and its growth over the centuries,” he explains with evident reverence.

At the core of Kelly’s platform is a commitment to local control and self-determination. “The fundamental theme of my campaign is bringing back decision-making authority to the local level,” Kelly asserts. “I believe self-determination is at the heart of the word freedom.” This philosophy extends to his stance on education, where he advocates for universal school choice, empowering parents to make decisions that align with their values and their children’s needs.

Kelly’s worldview extends beyond the borders of Washington state. Drawing parallels between the United States and Israel, he sees both nations as beacons of freedom in their respective regions. “America has been a bastion of freedom for the world for 248 years, the Modern State of Israel has been since 1948,” Kelly notes. “I think that anybody who really understands what Israel is about appreciates the fact that it is the only “free” country in the Middle East.”

His support for Israel is deeply rooted, bolstered by both historical understanding and spiritual conviction. Kelly’s admiration for Israeli leadership, particularly in their efforts to disseminate truth on the global stage, is palpable. Recalling a speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations over fifteen years ago. Kelly remarks, “I could just tell I was hearing the truth, hearing someone interested in spreading truth and facts.” Even now, as Israel faces unprecedented challenges, that commitment to truth remains crucial.

In Kelly’s vision, global harmony hinges on embracing truth and acknowledging a higher power in God. “We would be far better off if we would just humble ourselves – if we would acknowledge that there’s something greater than ourselves in this world.,” he muses. “I think we would all get along much better, and there would be less conflict.”

As the August primary approaches, Mike Kelly stands as a beacon of resilience, faith, and unwavering commitment to traditional values. His journey from personal struggles to public office serves as an inspiring testament to the power of redemption and the enduring strength of the American spirit.

While not all readers may find themselves within the bounds of Washington’s 4th legislative district, Kelly’s story resonates far beyond geographical lines. It serves as a clarion call for those seeking representatives who prioritize local autonomy, educational freedom, the Biblical foundation of America, and, of course, steadfast support for Israel. In Mike Kelly, voters find not just a candidate but a champion for the timeless principles that have long been the bedrock of American democracy.

To learn more about Mike Kelly’s campaign, you can visit his website https://mikeforwa.com/

The Primary Election will be held on August 6th, 2024