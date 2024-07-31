Trump on ‘Sid & Friends’: Harris doesn’t like Israel or Jews

“If you’re Jewish, if you vote for a Democrat, you’re a fool, an absolute fool,” said Donald Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t like Israel or Jewish people, former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, told Sid Rosenberg, host of New York City-based radio show “Sid & Friends in the Morning,” on Tuesday.

Any Jew who voted for President Joe Biden or will vote for Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, “should have their head examined,” Trump said.

“If you’re Jewish, if you vote for a Democrat, you’re a fool, an absolute fool,” he added.

“Fifteen years ago, the strongest lobby in all of Washington was Israel. It was by far the strongest. Nobody would say anything bad about Israel,” Trump said. “Today, it’s like nobody says anything good except Republicans.”

Even supposed Democratic allies have turned on Israel. “I mean, [Chuck] Schumer has become a Palestinian. Chuck Schumer is officially now a Palestinian,” Trump said, referring to the U.S. Senate majority leader from New York, who is Jewish.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, on “Sid & Friends in the Morning, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024

On March 14, Schumer demanded from the floor of the Senate a change in Israel’s government and for the Jewish state to change its policies on the war against Hamas. He also insisted that Jerusalem cede to Biden’s demand that it agree to a Palestinian state as part of a postwar plan.

Show host Rosenberg added, “And they tell me that Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, Mr. President, is Jewish. He’s Jewish like Bernie Sanders is Jewish. Are you kidding me? He’s a crappy Jew. He’s a horrible Jew.”

Rosenberg thanked Trump for condemning Saturday’s Majdal Shams attack, where 12 Druze children were killed by a Hamas rocket, hours after it happened. “Do you know that two days later this Harris … hasn’t said a word about these little kids? How disgraceful is that,” Rosenberg said.

U.S. radio host Sid Rosenberg at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, January 2024. Courtesy. (source: JNS)

Of the July 25 meeting between Harris and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said, “She stood up and wanted to get out of there so fast. You could see the disdain. No. 1, she doesn’t like Israel. No. 2, she doesn’t like Jewish people.”

Netanyahu met with Trump last Friday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. In their first meeting since Trump left office in 2021, the two men embraced on the steps of Trump’s club alongside Netanyahu’s wife, Sara. Inside, Netanyahu presented Trump with a photograph of 4-year-old Ariel Bibas, whom Hamas took hostage on Oct. 7 along with his then 9-month-old brother and parents.

“If we win, it will be very simple,” Trump said, seated across from Netanyahu. “It’s all gonna work out, and very quickly.”

“If we don’t, you’re gonna end up with major wars in the Middle East, and maybe a third world war,” Trump added. “We have incompetent people running our country.”