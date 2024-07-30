Media Bias Exposed: The Double Standard in Covering Hezbollah’s Attack on Druze Children

The recent Hezbollah rocket attack on a Druze village in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights has once again laid bare the glaring bias and double standards prevalent in much of the mainstream media’s coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Saturday, Hezbollah launched a barrage of approximately 100 rockets at Israel, with devastating consequences. One of these rockets struck a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams where children were playing, resulting in the tragic deaths of 12 children and injuring 19 others. This marked the deadliest single attack on Israel since the October 7 Hamas massacre. Yet, the way many major news outlets reported on this event was nothing short of appalling.

The evidence of Hezbollah’s culpability was clear from the outset. As noted by analyst Eitan Fischberger, Hezbollah-affiliated media outlet Al Mayadeen took credit for the attack on Mount Hermon, where Majdal Shams is located, more than 24 hours before many news outlets reported on it. Al Mayadeen even tweeted about bombing the area with “Katyusha rockets” – notoriously inaccurate weapons that Hezbollah has long used for indiscriminate attacks.

Rescue forces at the site of a Hezbollah rocket attack in the Israeli Druze village of Majdal Shams, July 27, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90. (source: JNS)

Despite this, many mainstream media outlets seemed to go out of their way to obscure Hezbollah’s responsibility and downplay the horror of this attack on innocent children. The New York Times, for instance, ran with the ambiguous headline: “Rocket From Lebanon Kills at Least 12 in Israeli-Controlled Golan Heights.” This phrasing fails to identify Hezbollah as the perpetrator and glosses over the fact that children were targeted.

MSNBC managed to inject political controversy into its headline, leading with “Israeli-occupied Golan Heights” rather than focusing on the civilian casualties. This editorial choice seems to imply that Israel’s control of the region somehow mitigates or explains away an attack on children.

Perhaps most egregious was NPR’s headline: “A rocket hit Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, after Israel struck a Gaza school.” This framing essentially justifies the attack on Israeli civilians as retaliation, echoing Hezbollah’s propaganda narratives.

Look at the faces of the 12 Israeli Druze children who were murdered by Hezbollah this weekend. Our hearts are broken. 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/F5Zx8wJODL — Roz Rothstein (@RozRothstein) July 28, 2024

Sky News described it as an “attack on a football pitch in the Israeli-occupied Golan” that killed 11 people, failing to mention that all the victims were children and implying in the subheading that the attack was retaliatory. This stands in stark contrast to their coverage of an Israeli airstrike on a Hamas command center, where they made sure to highlight that one child was among the dead without explaining why the IDF targeted the structure.

The BBC used the less emotive term “young people” to describe the victims, while CNN shifted focus from the victims to Hezbollah’s denial of responsibility.

This double standard extends beyond headlines. When Israel conducts airstrikes that unintentionally cause civilian casualties, despite extensive precautions, the coverage invariably leads with emotional language about the tragic loss of life. There are rarely attempts to contextualize or explain Israel’s defensive actions.

The Washington Post’s coverage has been particularly egregious. Since October 7th, they have referred to Hamas’s mass rapes as merely “alleged,” echoed antisemitic claims about organ harvesting, inaccurately portrayed Israel as responsible for murdering babies, and regurgitated Hamas propaganda. They even knowingly employed a reporter who celebrated the October 7th attacks on social media.

Hezbollah murders 12 Israeli Druze kids and @WashingtonPost portrays Israel as the aggressor in its front page headline.



This isn't journalism. It's a dangerous distortion of reality. pic.twitter.com/uf8O3IiEDm — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) July 29, 2024

This biased reporting has real-world consequences. Groups like Hamas and Hezbollah are emboldened to continue their attacks on civilians, knowing that much of the Western press will downplay their atrocities or even justify them.

The media’s role should be to clearly report facts, not to obscure responsibility for terror attacks or to imply justification for the killing of children. This latest incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for readers to approach mainstream coverage of Israel with a critical eye, always cognizant of the biases and double standards at play.

As this tragic event demonstrates, the ethical failures of many media outlets in covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict run deep. Readers deserve better – they deserve the unvarnished truth, not headlines calibrated to downplay atrocities against Israeli civilians or to always cast Israel in a negative light regardless of circumstances. It’s time for media organizations to take a hard look at their practices and commit to fair, accurate reporting on this complex and sensitive issue.