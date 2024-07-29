Response to Hezbollah will be ‘tough,’ Netanyahu vows in Majdal Shams

“The State of Israel will not and cannot let this pass,” the premier said.

Israel’s response to Saturday’s Hezbollah rocket barrage that killed 12 children in the Golan Heights will be “tough,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Monday during a visit to Majdal Shams.

“With Iranian backing, Hezbollah attacked here with an Iranian missile, taking the lives of 12 pure souls. Twelve boys and girls who played soccer here and, sadly, could not make it to a shelter,” the premier said as he placed a wreath at the disaster site on behalf of the government.

“We embrace the families who are going through indescribable suffering,” Netanyahu said, according to a readout. “These children are our children; they are the children of all of us. The State of Israel will not and cannot let this pass. Our response will come, and it will be tough.”

Addressing the entire Druze community in the Jewish state, Netanyahu continued: “We have a covenant of life, but unfortunately, it is also a covenant of moments of bereavement and grief. We embrace you.

"Do not lose hope in the face of attacks by the evil axis of Iran and Hezbollah. The State of Israel will continue to stand by your side—here and in the entire region, today, tomorrow and forever," the leader said.

Netanyahu, who came to the Golan Heights on Monday alongside Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar, was received by Majdal Shams Council Chairman Dolan Abu Saleh, Ein Qiniyye Council Chairman Wael Mugrabi, and Druze spiritual leader Mowafaq Tarif.

As part of the visit, Netanyahu and Bar met with representatives of the bereaved families and heard about their loss. The prime minister asked them to convey his heartfelt condolences to all affected families.

Some residents protested Netanyahu’s visit.

Israel’s Security Cabinet on Sunday authorized Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to retaliate against Hezbollah for the attack on Majdal Shams. During a meeting at the Kirya military headquarters, ministers gave Netanyahu and Gallant the green light “to decide on the manner and timing of the response” against the Iranian terrorist proxy.

Twelve children were killed and more than 40 people were wounded by the Hezbollah rocket strike on the Druze town, marking the Lebanese terror army’s deadliest attack on Israel since Oct. 7.

Following the attack, Netanyahu returned early from his visit to the U.S., landing in Israel on Sunday and holding a security assessment at the Kirya in the afternoon with Gallant and other top security officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes the Security Cabinet at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv following a deadly Hezbollah rocket attack on the Golan Heights, July 28, 2024.

Also on Sunday, thousands of members of the Druze community held funerals for 10 of the 12 slain children, who ranged in age from 10 to 16. The services took place as leaders and community members demanded a swift and harsh response against Hezbollah for the rocket attack.