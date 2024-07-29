‘Iran supplied Hezbollah with electromagnetic pulse weapons’

The EMP warheads could devastate Israel’s radars and communications systems, an Iranian source told Kuwait’s “Al-Jarida” daily.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) recently delivered a shipment of “qualitative weapons” to Lebanese Hezbollah as the terrorist proxy prepares for an invasion of Israel’s Galilee and Golan Heights regions, an Iranian source told Kuwait’s Al-Jarida daily on Thursday.

The source, identified in the report as a high-ranking official in the IRGC’s Quds Force, claimed that Tehran delivered Hezbollah weaponry capable of devastating Israel’s radars and communications systems.

The weapons shipment reportedly included bombs and missiles carrying electromagnetic pulse (EMP) warheads. Some of the bombs said to have been delivered can be launched from stationary launchers, while others can be affixed to drones to reach targets deep inside Israel.

According to the report, the bombs “could destroy all communications systems, including the electricity infrastructure,” within minutes after the Israel Defense Forces launches a military operation against Hezbollah.

Supporters of Iran’s government gather at Palestine Square in Tehran to celebrate an attack by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Israel, when it fired more than 300 drones and ballistic missiles on the night of April 13-14, 2024. Photo by Hossein Beris/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images. (Source: JNS)

The weapons, which were said to have been sent last week, could also be used against U.S. and British troops coming to Israel’s aid, he said.

The power of an EMP attack is equal to that of a nuclear attack. In a cone-shaped area below, all electricity infrastructures and electronic devices fail. The area can be predetermined by arranging the size of the cone beforehand. Though the explosion causes no immediate deaths, the loss of infrastructure can have devastating consequences.

According to the source, the “Axis of Resistance”—which is composed of Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Yemen’s Houthi rebels and other Iranian-backed terrorist groups in the Middle East—plans to invade the Golan Heights and the Galilee.

The official suggested that, in the case of an all-out war in the north, the new EMP weapon would deprive the Israeli Air Force of its aerial superiority, while Hezbollah is aiming for simultaneous conflict in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip, leading to a multi-front war.

The source explained that the IRGC, through its proxies, has tested “dozens of types of missiles and drones” in recent months and gathered extensive intelligence on weapons capable of penetrating air defenses.

Twelve children were killed and more than 40 people wounded on Saturday night in the single deadliest Hezbollah attack since the Lebanese terrorists joined the war in support of Hamas on Oct. 8, firing drones, missiles and rockets across the border on a near-daily basis.

Following a solidarity visit to the site of the attack in the Druze Golan Heights town of Majdal Shams, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Sunday approved battle plans for the northern sector.

Speaking during the tour of Majdal Shams on Saturday night, Halevi said that the military is increasing its readiness for “the next stage of fighting in the north.”

Halevi accused Hezbollah of targeting children. “This is a Hezbollah rocket. And whoever launches such a rocket into a built-up area wants to kill civilians, wants to kill children,” the IDF chief said.

Last month, Hezbollah terror chief Hassan Nasrallah threatened to invade Israeli territory during a televised address. “An invasion of the Galilee remains on the table if the confrontation escalates,” he warned.