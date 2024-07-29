A Call for Strength and Awareness: Reflections from a Russian American Jew

As a Russian American Jew born in Minsk, Belorussia I have had family who have died in the Holocaust. My grandmother lost both her parents and three sisters and one brother. She survived till 94 and I was able to hear all the stories. My Grandfather Hershel Liberman was a hero at the age of 18 fighting for Russia but was left half paralyzed the rest of his life. He would go on to be major advocate for Russian Jews coming to the United States. In 1970 he was able to get a visa and came to the US to visit his sister. At that time, he traveled and gave countless speeches in Yiddish on why it’s important to help Russian Jews immigrate to the United States. In a meeting with the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Crown Heights, he was told that in the coming years Russian Jews will be coming to America and Israel. His efforts were one of the main reasons my family was able to get out in 1979 along with a couple hundred thousand Russian Jews. I am sure you know some Russian Jewish families who came at that time.

As a Russian Jewish American, I have never been more excited by any election. I grew up in Orthodox private schools and went to a very diverse High school in Evanston Township in a suburb of Chicago where I was respected as a good wrestler. I learned to respect others for their merits and the PC movement had become very unnatural to me because I just saw things the way they are. Over the last 8 years I feel the Democratic movement has almost taken us down a path of no return. When Alan Greenspan was asked about the causes of the financial crisis and if he felt responsible, he answered that he could not foresee the inherent greed of people. This was a man who’s every word moved markets.

How could he get it so wrong? Was he too far removed from generations of greed? Perhaps so. So, to at this time if there was no Donald Trump and the US would continue with a Hillary Clinton extending Barack Obama’s and Joe Biden’s polices or Gd Forbid a Kamala Harris. Kamala, a woman who appeases all the vicious antisemitism there is today to appease her pro Hamas base. What would History ask the democratic leaders when 20 or 30 years from now it is evident that their policies failed in a major way? What would their answers be?

Anti-Israel protesters near the U.S. Capitol while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress on July 24, 2024. Photo by Andrew Bernard. (Sounds: JNS)

We did not think that Iran really wanted to destroy Israel especially after all those concessions we provided. We didn’t think that an Iranian nuclear weapon would force the Saudis to get one as well. We didn’t realize putting all this pressure on Russia would force them to fight like they had nothing to lose and wreak havoc on the world. We didn’t understand that by releasing sanctions on Iran during Biden’s first day in office would help Iran finance the Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah and there could ever be an October 7th. A day that is proportionally 20 times bigger in damage to Israel then September 11 was to the United States. We didn’t think that the open US border would bankrupt our country and provide terrorists easy entry. We didn’t think China had a long-term plan of creating the biggest army in the world and most credible financial system built on the back of the United States? If German Jews woke up to the fate that was about to encircle them in the late 30’s they would have fought like hell to preserve their lives, their religion, and their country. They were blinded by a good life of opportunities and success just like American Jews are today. They were blinded just like Alan Greenspan was by his math brain that inherit greed can break his mathematical models.

As Benjamin Netanyahu spoke in our capital on July 23rd with strength, courage, and the mastery of the oratory art he echoed the same tone Winston Churchill had before England entered the war against Nazi Germany. We all know now Churchill was correct and Netanyahu will be correct in his fight. We must wake up to the fact this is our fight as well. These words Netanyahu spoke to roaring applause ring true today, ring true tomorrow, and many years from now just as Churchill was calling out Hitler and the Nazi regime for what it was.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint session of Congress on July 24, 2024. Credit: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images. (Source: JNS)

“OUR ENEMIES ARE YOUR ENEMIES

OUR FIGHT IS YOUR FIGHT

OUR VICTORY WILL BE YOUR VICTORY”

Jared Kushner wrote on Op-ed called “The defense of Donald J. Trump” and it brought something to light that is very important. It is the fact that the PC movement has gone so far unchecked that we lose perspective of History and its lessons. The PC movement is opening doors for terrorists, anti-Semites, and racists and if the liberal media is not held in check, we are headed to repeat History. The defense of Donald Trump as someone who is not anti-Semitic and racist and the recollection of the suffering of Kushner’s family during the Holocaust is poignant. The further any generation or people move from direct suffering of any kind the more laid back they become, and this allows them to forget the lessons of history.

Today, Deal, New Jersey, known for its magnificent homes and stunning coastal views, hosted a notable fundraiser for Donald Trump. Organized by the Republican Jewish Coalition.



Cohosted by the Chera family! Deal the perfect landscape with its rich history—adds a unique… pic.twitter.com/vfeWh41hZ9 — April Color (@ColorApril) July 28, 2024

Now do you understand why antisemites like to rewrite history? I do believe Donald J. Trump has the ability to call things the way they are. He is a man at the twilight of his career who does not need to count his money as much anymore and really thinks he can make a difference. It is interesting that in the Torah, or first testament, there is one man that is mentioned more than anyone and he is King David. David was a man who was not perfect by any means. He even married a beautiful woman Batsheva whom he saw from his roof top. He sent Batsheva’s husband to die in battle so he could marry her. Why is he mentioned so much? The Torah wants to emphasize and put credence to the fact that men are not perfect, but the ones who can repent privately, influence a nation, and direct history for their people in the right direction have brilliance, charisma, and spiritual greatness.

I would like to wish Donald Trump and all the great people who work for his campaign much luck and success. I do believe the United States is an amazing place and this is the time to protect its sovereignty and greatness. I thank God for the miracle that happened on a failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life. I would also like to wish all American Jews who are voting Democrat this November to wake up as German Jews did not have the foresight to do before the Holocaust. May the United States continue to be a light on to the world and have the strength and foresight to guide our world economically, militarily, and ethically to best of our ability. God Bless the United States and God Bless Israel.