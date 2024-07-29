Jonathan Bingle Will Battle for the Revival of the American Nation

City Councilman Jonathan Bingle has an ambitious goal this August: becoming Washington’s 5th congressional district’s representative.

The United States is currently experiencing an identity crisis, argues Bingle, on both an individual and national level. That is why, according to him, the country is in desperate need of a “revival.” “We’re in a battle for the soul… of the individual, which is the battle for the soul of [our] country,” he said.

Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican who has served the Washington district for over twenty years, unexpectedly stepped down from her role in February and decided not to run for reelection. With her seat now vacant, this left open the opportunity for six Republicans and four Democrats to run in her stead.

A father of three, former pastor, and small business owner, Bingle believes he has the vision and capabilities to help lead the United States to a brighter future.

“If you believe that the government is out of control, and that it needs somebody who believes in individual freedom and restoring [America’s] soul… then I’m your guy,” Bingle said.

Bingle felt compelled to run for office because of the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after the lockdowns negatively impacted small businesses, including his own.

He believes his work as a small business owner and as a pastor has prepared him well for public office, because all three of these roles have the shared goal of serving other people. “Taking that perspective into government, people have come to me with issues and it [always] comes back to this: How can I help you?”

Bingle also believes the foundation of the ideals of the United States are rooted in Western philosophy and Judeo-Christian values. According to him, American culture has lost sight of that heritage. “I think even the irreligious understand that there’s just a real battle for the soul of the country right now, and are we going to continue what made America great,” he said.

For Bingle, there is an inherent connection between Christians and Jews, and having shared values should lend to supporting each other in hard times. “As a pastor of the faith, Jews are our brothers and sisters, and we need to fight for them and protect them in the same way that they would fight for us and protect us as Christians,” he said. “I think our faiths lead us to wanting to support one another.”

Bingle was horrified when Hamas terrorists brutally attacked southern Israel on October 7, and wrote a resolution in solidarity with Israel to the city council. The resolution was unanimously supported, and reinforced Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, as well as stated that “Hamas should be wiped off the face of the Earth,” said Bingle.

YESTERDAY: Jewish faith leaders rally for Israel with Spokane City Council Member Jonathan Bingle and U.S. Rep. @TeamCMR in attendance pic.twitter.com/SgRX7zkbIG — Adam Schwager (@schwagerTV) October 16, 2023

Anti-Israel protestors caught wind of the city council’s resolution and started protesting their meetings. One meeting was even shut down as a result of the protesters.

Bingle and his family have also faced threats from protestors and those who oppose his message. These people come and they want to project strength, but they’re actually the most scared and cowardly individuals I’ve ever encountered in my life,” he said.

Bingle has had no reservations when it comes to standing with the State of Israel. “I’ve been continually standing for Israel because of the level of hatred that I see rising against an entire race of beings, simply because of their religion,” he said. “I think what’s happening is unjust, and we have to fight against injustice.”

Bingle believes the Bible is a beacon of light as God’s laws are what bring us to life. “In my governance, I have a Bible in one hand and I’ve got the constitution in the other, those are my guiding documents,” he said.