Olympic Controversy: Symbols, Security, and Sports Collide

The Olympic Games have become embroiled in controversy as threats against Israeli athletes and politicization of the international games by Palestinian athletes take center stage. Recent decisions by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding permitted symbols and attire have sparked debate and raised questions about fairness and security.

Before the games, The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday rejected a Palestinian demand that Israel be barred from the Paris Games over the war in Gaza.

Over 45,000 policemen were deployed in and around the stadium as pro-Hamas protests filled the streets of Paris. When Hatikvah, the Israeli national anthem was played at the first even, a soccer match against Mali, boos filled the stadium, and t-shirts reading “Free Palestine” were displayed along with Palestinian flags.

Israeli athletes were prohibited from wearing yellow pins intended to symbolize their hope for the return of Israeli hostages. This decision comes in stark contrast to Palestinian boxer Waseem Abu Sal who wore a shirt depicting children being bombed for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in apparent disregard for Rule 50 which states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

Bombs dropped over a sunny sky as a child plays football — the powerful reference on the shirt worn by Palestine’s flag-bearer Waseem Abu Sal at the Olympics Opening Ceremony 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/N5WnYQPp7l — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) July 26, 2024

However, the inconsistent application of these rules has led to accusations of bias and double standards. Critics argue that while the yellow pins are a humanitarian gesture, the imagery on the Palestinian team’s shirts could be seen as promoting violence.

“It’s a message of peace. It’s a message to attract attention,” Abu Sal said. “This is anti-war, against killing. This abides with the Olympic Charter.”

According to the Palestine Olympic Committee chief, Jibril Rajoub, the shirt had been checked with the local organizing committee, who approved it.

“We want to expose the suffering of our people, their legal, legitimate ambitions, through the athletes, through the Games, according to the Olympic Charter,” said Rajoub.

Adding to the complexity of the situation are reported threats against the Israeli team. Security concerns have escalated to the point where there have been calls for the Israeli team to be barred from competition altogether. These demands have been met with strong opposition from those who argue that such a move would go against the fundamental principles of the Olympic movement, which aims to promote peace and unity through sport.

Israel’s delegation has already received death threats ahead of the games.

The threats raise fears based on the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, West Germany,when eight members of the Palestinian terrorist organization Black September tortured and murdered 11 Israeli Olympians.

The Israeli Olympic Committee has expressed disappointment with the IOC’s decision regarding the pins, stating that they intended to raise awareness for a humanitarian cause rather than make a political statement. Meanwhile, supporters of the Palestinian team argue that their attire reflects their lived experiences and should be allowed as a form of expression.