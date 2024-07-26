Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Urgent Prayer Call for Israel – Join Us in Shaking the Heavens!

Pray for the well-being of Yerushalayim; “May those who love you be at peace.

Psalms

122:

6

(the israel bible)

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

July 26, 2024

< 1 minute

The Keep God’s Land movement invites you to join a critical Prayer Call for Israel on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

The world is changing in unprecedented ways where governments are changing including the UK, France and a very unpredictable US election. These are not just changes on the local level but have massive cosmic consequences for stability in God’s world. These changes will have major impacts on God’s land and God’s people. We ask you to come pray with us this Sunday, July 28 at 2 PM EST, 1 PM CST and 9 PM Jerusalem Time. LET’S SHAKE THE HEAVENS!!

Join us in unity with esteemed spiritual leaders:

  • Dr. Tony Crisp – Pastor, True Life Concepts Ministry
  • Rabbi Rami Goldberg – Director of Strategic Relations, Israel365
  • Josh Waller – Director of Operations, HaYovel
  • Zelig Krymko-Shmuelvich – Tours and Charity Coordinator, Israel365

Together, we will lift our voices in prayer for Israel, seeking divine guidance and protection during these turbulent times. Your participation is crucial as we stand in solidarity with God’s chosen land and people.

Mark your calendars and prepare your hearts to intercede for Israel. Let our collective prayers rise as a powerful force for change and stability in accordance with God’s will.

Organized by the Keep God’s Land movement, dedicated to preserving and protecting the land of Israel through prayer and action.

