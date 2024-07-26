Rabbi: Election will be choice between Kamala Harris as Daniels’ fourth kingdom  or Trump as second non-Jewish Messiah

A rabbi recently published a video describing America as the spiritual descendants of Esau. The Biden/Harris administration was, he explained, the fourth kingdom described by Daniel that comes before total societal collapse. A second Trump term in office would, on the other hand, be a replay of Cyrus, the non-Jewish “Messiah” who will help Israel build the Temple in Jerusalem.

Rabbi Isser Z. Weisberg, who lectures widely on biblical prophecies and Jewish eschatology, opened his video by referring to a video he published in 2020 in which he predicted President Donald Trump would serve a second term in the White House. He began by referring to Genesis, chapters 25 and 27.

“The Torah records prophecies to Rebecca and Isaac, stating that ultimately, at the end of days, Esav (Esau) will serve his younger brother, Jacob,” Rasbbo Weisberg explained. “Esav evolved into the mighty Roman Empire, which metamorphosed into the various Christian nations, and then into Western society with all of its diverse components. Jacob becomes the Jewish people.”

“The story of Jacob and Esau was told to be a long and bitter subjugation, humiliation, and suffering of Jacob at the hands of Esav and all his offshoots. It was also foretold that there would be reconciliation at the end of days.”

“The evil components of Esav will separate from the good and be vanquished. Esav will then have the clarity to understand his role, not as an adversary to his younger brother, but rather as a supporter who offers his hand to assist his brother Jacob in spreading the truth of God to all the inhabitants of the world.”

“Our sages have passed down to us a tradition that at the end of days, the representative of Esav will approach the Jewish Messiah, who will reign from Jerusalem. With humility and penance, he will return all the riches that Esav and his offshoots plundered from the Jews in the long and bitter exile.”

“It makes no sense that this incredible honor of participating with the Jewish Messiah and in the building of the Holy Temple, and of the establishment of God’s kingdom on earth should be given to someone who is undeserving. This is someone who represented the ugly side of America, which has been engaged in undermining the security and safety of the Jews who had returned to their ancestral homeland since day one when the state was established in 1948. President Donald Trump was the first American president who stood up in defiance to the entrenched and endemic anti-Israel attitude of all previous US administrations towards our presence in the Holy Land. This attitude has been in place for the past 70 years. Only [Trump], or somebody like him, would be the person who deserves this great honor of representing Western society and fulfilling the prophecy uttered to our matriarch Rebecca, that the elder one will serve the younger one.

“At that time in 2020 I hoped this prophecy would be fulfilled sooner rather than later, but those hopes did not materialize. Western society led by the United States had to go through further degradation and humiliation under the lowly and weak Biden administration before goodness could emerge from the ashes of the failed American Dream. Biden’s incredible incompetence and intellectual decay is but a symbol of the total obliteration of the fourth beast envisioned by Daniel some 2500 years ago.”

Rabbi Weisberg was referring to the four kingdoms described in the prophecy of Daniel. These are four kingdoms which, according to the Book of Daniel, precede the “end-times” and the “Kingdom of God”. The fourth kingdom is described as having legs of iron with feet of mingled iron and clay, interpreted as meaning that it shall be a divided kingdom about to fall.

“Biden’s replacement with someone whose only qualifications are for gender or skin color and the birthplace of her parents further underscores the complete composition of the fourth beast. Apparently, for some incomprehensible reason, the Jews have to suffer the terrible consequences of another four years of a deeply anti-Israel American establishment who have emboldened, financed, and even encouraged the thoroughly wicked Iranian access of pure, sadistic evil, who are now at the cusp of the obtaining nuclear capabilities.

“But now we are about to move on to the next phase,” Rabbi Weisberg noted, sighing “Thank God,” in relief.

“The term ‘Messiah’ is used in the books of the Hebrew Bible, as an idiom for someone who was anointed by God for a godly mission connected to the ultimate redemption,” Rabbi Weosberg continued. “There’s only one non-Jew in the history of mankind who has been given this title. It was given to Cyrus the Great, who freed the Jews from their exile forced upon them by the Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon. 370 years before the Common Era. Cyrus issued a decree allowing, and even encouraging the Jews to leave Babylon and return to their holy land and rebuild their holy temple. Almost 250 years before that historic declaration, the great prophet Isaiah proclaimed the godly role of Cyrus in the most beautiful language.”

Rabbi Weoisberg cited Isaiah chapters 44 and 45:

Am the same who says of Cyrus, “He is My shepherd; He shall fulfill all My purposes! He shall say of Yerushalayim, ‘She shall be rebuilt,’ And to the Temple: ‘You shall be founded again.’” Thus said Hashem to Cyrus, His anointed one— Whose right hand He has grasped, Treading down nations before him, Ungirding the loins of kings, Opening doors before him And letting no gate stay shut: I will march before you…For the sake of My servant Yaakov, Yisrael My chosen one, I call you by name, I hail you by title, though you have not known Me. I am Hashem and there is none else; Beside Me, there is no god. I engird you, though you have not known Me, So that they may know, from east to west, That there is none but Me. I am Hashem and there is none else, Isaiah 44-45

This is also described by the Prophet Jeremiah as recorded in the Book of Ezra.

“We have no prophecy today,” Rabbi Weisberg continued. “God does not articulate his plans through the mouths of human beings, but he has other ways of communicating. I’m no prophet, and I could be wrong. Still, it seems obvious to me that on Shabbat, July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania, and in front of the eyes of the entire world, God’s voice was heard loud and clear to anyone whose ears were open, and he chose the second non-Jewish Messiah. Not to redeem the world. That job is reserved for the Jewish Messiah, a direct descendant of King David and his son Solomon. But like Cyrus, the first non-Jewish Messiah who was chosen to assist the Jews and reestablish on the land of Israel after the seventy-year exile in Babylon, [Trump] is the current non-Jewish Messiah who was chosen to be of service to the Jewish people and the Jewish Messiah.”

Rabbi Weisberg explained that the wound to President Trump’s right ear was symbolic of a commandment described in Exodus.

But if the slave declares, “I love my master, and my wife and children: I do not wish to go free,” his master shall take him before Hashem. He shall be brought to the door or the doorpost, and his master shall pierce his ear with an awl; and he shall then remain his slave for life. Exodus 21:5-6

“Trump was designated as God’s servant and anointed one, just like Cyrus, the great, almost 2400 years ago,” Rabbi Weisberg said. “The absolute deadline for the redemption is by the end of the Jewish year, 5787, which corresponds to October 2, 2027, 1167 days from today.”

“Thus the Redemption will surely occur during Donald Trump’s tenure. And I have good reason to believe Donald Trump has chosen to be the one to redeem the sins of Esav through offering his assistance to rebuild the holy Temple and establish the Jewish kingdom over all of mankind and in Jerusalem.”

The rabbi then noted that in Gematria (Hebrew numerology) ‘Donald Trump’ (דונלד טראמפ) equals 424 – which is also the numerical equivalent of ‘Moshiach for the House of David’ (משיח בן דוד).

“However, Donald Trump is mistaken if he thinks he was chosen to make America great again,” Rabbi Weisberg cautioned. “He will undoubtedly do many good things to strengthen our economy, protect our borders, and allow religious freedom to flourish.”

“But America will never become a big country because Esav’s days are numbered. All our elite institutions, centers of power and influence, are rotten through and through. The majority of Americans under 30 who are college educated and are the future leaders of America support the vicious monsters of Hamas rather than the holy and courageous soldiers of the IDF.” No human being, not even Donald Trump, can reverse this. No, the greatness of America does not lie in its success. America will be great when the Messiah comes, and the leader of this country, on behalf of all the good people of this country, will humbly present himself to the Jewish Messiah and ask him to accept the United States of America into a new alliance of countries who accept the leadership of the Messiah. A new United Nations will replace the current cesspool that goes by that fraudulent name; a real United Nations, united to serve God, led by the Messiah and based in Jerusalem.”

“My feeling is that the United States, under President Trump, will be the first nation to join. The meaning of the MAGA movement needs to be adjusted.”

