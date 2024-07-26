CAM: “The face of terrorism revealed at Washington DC demonstration’s call for Jewish genocide”

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has called on U.S. authorities to ratchet up their response to Antisemitism, after thousands of anti-Israel supporters chanted genocidal slogans, defaced monuments with support for Hamas and called for the death of Jews in Washington DC during the speech to Congress by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“These mobs were not pro anything, they were just filled with violent hate and rage, and many seemed to have a bloodlust for anything Jewish or Israeli,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “They crossed all lines and now it is the responsibility of the U.S. authorities to clamp down on them and take immediate and forceful action. Yesterday, the true face of terror in the U.S. revealed itself.”

“Writing ‘Hamas is coming’ on an American national monument, is more than an idle threat, it is an aspiration, and they are openly calling for an October 7th style massacre to take place in the U.S., inciting for genocide against Jews.”

Thousands of protestors marched on the Capitol as Prime Minister Netanyahu gave his historic speech, while some burnt an effigy of him and the American flag.

“The burning of an American flag unmasks the true intentions of these people. They are not supporters of the Palestinians, they just have a pure hate of the West in general and the U.S. in particular, especially targeting freedom and liberty, which it represents,” said Roytman Dratwa. “Every American and all people around the world saw these vicious and hate-filled scenes and will have been left in no doubt that these people don’t want freedom or liberty for anyone, they endorse terror, hatred and bloodshed, against Israelis and Americans.”