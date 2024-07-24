Unity deal means support for the PA is support for Hamas

The Palestinian Authority is now officially a Hamas front.

The Biden administration, the European Union and other international bodies claim that they condemn Hamas and that the alternative to Hamas is a PLO-run Palestinian Authority.

Repeated statements by PLO, Fatah and P.A. figures (all variations of the same thing in different guises) that they are on board with Hamas fell on deaf ears.

Talks in Moscow and Beijing, which I reported on earlier, between Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the P.A.’s ruling class were mostly ignored. Now an official unity deal has been signed following talks in Beijing brokered by the Chinese Communist regime in which Hamas commits to be represented by the PLO.

This moves things forward to the next stage, in which Hamas claims to take a back seat while the P.A. is out front in its traditional role of collecting foreign aid, while Hamas gets veto power.

Western donors get a “technocratic” government of front men for Fatah and the PLO terrorists who in turn serve as front men for Hamas, which may even temporarily go back to its old role of playing front men to Islamic Jihad. The P.A. is now officially a Hamas front, with little plausible deniability left.

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas with Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal in Cairo on Feb. 23, 2012. Credit: Mohammed al-Hums/Flash 90. (Source: JNS)

European countries lining up to recognize a Palestinian state, soon to be followed by the Biden or Harris administration if they get the chance, are really recognizing a front for Hamas. And the intended reward for Oct. 7, as for all previous acts of Islamic terrorism against Israel, is international diplomatic recognition.

But the plausible deniability is thinner than ever. It is now abundantly clear what a Palestinian state is and what it’s meant to accomplish. The wall between the “moderate” P.A. and the “extremist” Hamas is fully down. The unity deal means that recognizing one is also recognizing the other.

There are no moderate or extremist Islamic terrorists. They’re all dedicated to the same goal of not only destroying Israel, but also destroying the free world.

** This article was originally published on JNS.org **