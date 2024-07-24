Knesset approves bills to declare UNRWA a terrorist organization and revoke its immunities

In a significant move, the Israeli Knesset has approved two bills in their first readings aimed at severing ties with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and declaring it a terrorist organization.

The first bill, sponsored by MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beitenu) and others, proposes to officially declare UNRWA a terrorist organization and end all relations between Israel and the agency, both directly and indirectly. The bill passed its first reading with 50 MKs in favor and 10 opposed.

The second bill, sponsored by MKs Ron Katz (Yesh Atid), Dan Illouz (Likud), and others, aims to revoke the immunities and privileges currently held by UNRWA and its workers under the United Nations Immunities and Privileges Ordinance of 1947. This bill passed its first reading with 63 MKs in support and six opposed.

UNRWA sacks filled with sand line a Hamas terror tunnel under Al-Azhar University in Gaza City. Credit: TPS. (source: JNS)

Both bills will now return to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for further deliberation.

The move comes in response to mounting evidence of UNRWA’s alleged collaboration with Hamas and involvement in terrorist activities against Israel. Sponsors of the bills cited several examples of this collaboration:

Participation of UNRWA workers in the October 7, 2023 attacks, including acts of murder, massacre, and kidnapping of Israeli citizens. Provision of vehicles and equipment by UNRWA workers to support the terrorist offensive. Membership of UNRWA employees in Hamas and Islamic Jihad organizations. Use of UNRWA facilities to hide hostages. UNRWA educating Gazans in terrorism.

MK Malinovsky emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “UNRWA is a terrorist organization, and not only in Jerusalem. It is a fifth column within the State of Israel.”

MK Katz highlighted the financial implications, noting that UNRWA currently enjoys tax exemptions and occupies vast lands without paying the Israeli government. He argued, “Right under our noses sits an organization that, according to intelligence reports and proven evidence, is, for all intents and purposes, a terror organization.”

Hamas rockets found hidden among boxes of UNRWA relief supplies in northern Gaza, Dec. 2, 2023. Credit: IDF Spokesperson. (source: JNS)

The bills aim to strip UNRWA of its legal protections in Israel, including immunity from prosecution and legal action, protection of its official archives and offices, and tax exemptions. Proponents argue that given UNRWA’s alleged involvement in terrorist activities, it is inappropriate for the agency and its workers to enjoy such immunities within Israel.

These legislative actions represent a significant shift in Israel’s approach to UNRWA, reflecting growing concerns about the agency’s role in the ongoing conflict. The bills’ progress will be closely watched as they move through the legislative process.