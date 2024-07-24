Israel warns citizens attending Paris Olympics

Global jihadist organizations have been calling for terrorist attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets during the Games.

Israel’s National Security Council warned citizens planning to attend the Olympic Games (July 26-Aug. 11) and Paralympic Games (Aug. 28-Sept. 8) in Paris to avoid “areas of friction” for their safety.

“International events like these tend to be desirable targets for threats and attacks by terrorist groups, given the considerable media attention that a ‘successful’ terrorist attack at an Olympic event would receive,” the National Security Council said in a statement.

Global jihadist organizations, especially the Islamic State, or ISIS, have been calling for terrorist attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets during the Games. These calls have increased since Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

It is “highly likely” that demonstrations and protests will target Israelis and its athletes during the games. “We recommend that you stay away from such areas of friction and demonstrations, which could escalate and become violent,” the NSC said.

“Local security forces have recently apprehended several terrorists who have been planning to carry out terrorist attacks during the Olympic Games,” it noted.

The NSC reminded Israelis that there is a Level 2 (potential threat) travel alert for France and that citizens should take precautionary measures.

It recommended to download the IDF Home Front Command application to receive updates and messages from the NSC in real time. Travel warnings will also be available on the NSC website.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) is preparing the largest-ever security operation of its kind to safeguard Israeli athletes taking part in the Paris Olympics.

Former Shin Bet chief Yaakov Peri told The Telegraph that agents are likely already in the French capital, “checking the ground.”

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar acknowledged that there are threats against the team, which includes 88 athletes, the second-largest-ever Israeli Olympics delegation.

The athletes are set to receive security details, but not everyone in the delegation will have bodyguards, said Zohar.

The security budget for the games has doubled since the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics and preparations have been in the works for over a year, he added.