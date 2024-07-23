Hamas rocket misfires hitting Gaza school

On Monday, Hamas launched several projectiles from the Maghazi area in central Gaza towards Israel. These rockets fell short, landing inside Gaza, with one striking a school in Nuseirat. This incident highlights a recurring pattern of Palestinian terrorist organizations endangering both Israeli and Palestinian civilians through their rocket attacks.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) emphasized that “Hamas’ rocket fire continues to endanger both Israeli and Gazan civilians alike.” Data from recent conflicts support this statement.

Most recently, on October 17, a rocket hit Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City. Initial casualty estimates claimed over 300 Gazans were killed in the attack that Hamas alleged was carried out by the IDF. Israel quickly produced video and audio evidence that the cause of the explosion was a failed rocket launch from within Gaza by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

RAW FOOTAGE: A rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded at 18:59—the same moment a hospital was hit in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Kf5xJazSap — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023

May 2023 Conflict: Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) launched 866 projectiles.

260 were intercepted over Israel.

At least 163 (20%) fell short, landing in Gaza.

At least four Gazan civilians were killed by these misfired rockets. August 2022 Conflict: 47 Palestinians were killed, including 16 children and four women.

At least 14 Palestinian casualties were caused by Islamic Jihad rockets falling short. May 2021 Operation Guardians of the Walls: Hamas and PIJ fired over 4,360 rockets at Israel.

232 people were killed in Gaza, including 61 children and 36 women.

225 of the casualties were confirmed as belonging to terrorist organizations.

At least 680 rockets fell short, landing in Gaza.

A report by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center examined casualties during the first two days of Operation Guardians of the Walls:

21% were killed by misfired rockets (including ten aged 18 or younger).

55% were confirmed terrorists (30 Hamas, 3 PIJ, 8 Fatah).

23% were possibly civilians.

A report by Amnesty International in 2015 concluded that Hamas rockets in the 2014 summer war killed more Gazans than Israelis. In 2014, over 4,500 projectiles, rockets and mortars, were fired at Gaza towards Israel. At least 197 fell short and landed inside Gaza. During the 50 day war, six Israeli civilians, including one child, were killed by rocket attacks from Gaza. In that same time, at least 13 civilians, 11 of them children, were killed by Hamas rockets in Gaza. Palestinian witnesses blamed the deadliest attack on an Israeli F-16 warplane, but the army denied that, accusing militants of misfiring their own rockets. Amnesty International’s report said “an independent munitions expert who examined the available evidence… concluded that the projectile used in the attack was a Palestinian rocket.”

Some of the damage caused by an explosion at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, which was falsely attributed to the IDF but the IDF confirmed was a Palestinian terror rocket, Oct. 18, 2023, Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90. (Source: JNS)

Hamas responded to the report by claiming Amnesty International was a “Zionist organization”.

These statistics underscore the danger posed by Hamas and PIJ’s tactics, which include:

Using civilians as human shields. Launching rockets from civilian areas or structures. Digging tunnels under civilian buildings.

The IDF faces significant challenges in neutralizing these threats while minimizing civilian casualties. They have opted for precision methods over widespread air campaigns or ground incursions, which, while not perfect, have proven relatively successful in reducing civilian deaths.

This ongoing situation highlights the complex nature of the conflict and the dire consequences of terrorist organizations’ actions on both Israeli and Palestinian civilians.