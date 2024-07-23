Palestinians repeat call to ban Israelis at Paris Olympics

Before departing for France, Israel Olympic Committee President Yael Arad said that it was a “victory” for the 88-strong delegation to be heading to the illustrious sports event.

The Palestinians on Monday reiterated their call to ban Israeli athletes from competing in the Paris Olympics over the Jewish state’s war against Hamas in Gaza, sparked by the terror group’s massacre of 1,200 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

The Palestine Olympic Committee (POC) said on Monday that it had sent a letter to International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach, asking him to bar Israel from the international tournament.

According to the POC, the Israelis are in violation of the Olympic Truce due to the war in Gaza.

The letter stated, “Palestinian athletes, particularly those in Gaza, are denied safe passage and have suffered significantly due to ongoing conflict.”

IOC President Thomas Bach and Niv Yehoshua of Team Israel interact during the Athletes’ Call for Peace event at the Olympic Village Plaza ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 22, 2024 in Saint-Denis, Paris, France. Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images. (Source: JNS)

It also claimed that “approximately 400 Palestinian athletes have been killed, and the destruction of sports facilities exacerbates the plight of athletes who are already under severe restrictions.”

The letter additionally cited last week’s International Court of Justice non-binding opinion declaring Israeli “occupation” of Judea and Samaria to be “unlawful.”

Israeli delegation arrives in Paris

The Israeli and Palestinian delegations arrived at the French capital on Monday to prepare for the event.

Before departing for France, Israel Olympic Committee President Yael Arad said at Ben-Gurion International Airport that it was a “victory” for the 88-strong delegation to be heading to the illustrious sports event.

“Our first victory is that we are here and going and that we didn’t give up and have been competing in hundreds of competitions since Oct. 7,” Arad told reporters.

Members of Israel’s women’s Judo athletes and training team participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games pose for a group picture ahead of departure at the Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, July 22, 2024. Photo by Jorge Novominsky/AFP via Getty Images. (Source: JNS)

Arad also discussed the increased security for Israeli athletes in Paris.

“It’s no secret that these Olympic Games are a little more difficult for all of us. But we have full confidence in the organization of security,” Arad added.

“We feel like emissaries of the State of Israel,” she said. “Our athletes are here to accomplish their dreams, but there is an additional dimension, that of a national mission.”