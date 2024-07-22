The Unlikely Red-Green Alliance

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, the host of Eyes on Israel, recently delved into a complex and somewhat perplexing topic that has been garnering attention since the onset of the current conflict: the Red-Green Alliance. This term refers to the collaboration between Marxist-left ideologues (represented by the color red) and Islamist jihadist supporters (represented by the color green). In a recent episode, Wolicki hosted Isabella Tabarovsky, a scholar of Soviet anti-Zionism and contemporary left anti-Semitism, to provide a deeper understanding of this seemingly incongruous partnership.

Historical Roots of the Alliance

Tabarovsky began by outlining the historical backdrop of the Red-Green Alliance. She explained that the current rhetoric emanating from progressive, anti-Israel leftists closely mirrors Soviet propaganda from the 1960s through the 1980s. During this period, the Soviet Union strategically propagated anti-Zionist and anti-Western sentiments under the guise of anti-imperialism, anti-colonialism, and anti-racism. These themes were employed cynically to unite disparate groups against the United States and its allies, including Israel.

The Soviet strategy was to form an alternative global opinion that opposed Western ideals. This approach was instrumental in uniting various factions, such as the Third World, the non-aligned movement, and the international left, under a common anti-Western and anti-Zionist banner. Tabarovsky noted that this historical context is crucial for understanding the contemporary alliance between Marxist leftists and Islamist jihadists.

Anti-Israel demonstrators protest at a “Get Out The Vote” rally the weekend before the Democratic Party primary in New York, June 22, 2024. Credit: Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images. (source: JNS)

The Confluence of Interests

One of the key points Tabarovsky emphasized is the marriage of convenience between these two ideologically disparate groups. While Marxist leftists are typically secular and progressive, Islamist jihadists uphold fundamentalist religious views. Despite these differences, both groups find common ground in their opposition to the Judeo-Christian foundations of the West, mainly targeting Israel as a symbol of Western influence.

Tabarovsky traced the roots of this alliance back to the 1950s when the Soviet Union began supporting Arab regimes, such as Egypt and Syria. Although these regimes were nationalist and secular, the Soviets also supported Palestinian terrorist organizations as part of their broader geopolitical strategy. The Six-Day War in 1967, in which Israel defeated Soviet-backed Arab states, further intensified Soviet anti-Zionist propaganda.

In the modern context, the Red-Green Alliance continues to evolve. Tabarovsky pointed out that today’s left-wing anti-Israel rhetoric is heavily influenced by Soviet-era anti-Zionist propaganda. The conflation of Israel with colonialism, racism, and apartheid, and the portrayal of Palestinians as victims of Western imperialism are direct continuations of Soviet ideological frameworks.

In their conversation, Wolicki also brought up the role of China, highlighting the contemporary shift in the global communist threat from the Soviet Union to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The CCP’s alliances with countries like Iran and the presence of Chinese weaponry in Gaza are indicative of the ongoing geopolitical strategies that align with the Red-Green Alliance’s objectives. Tabarovsky noted that while the ideological landscape has shifted, the fundamental anti-Western, anti-liberal democracy, and anti-American sentiments remain central to these alliances.

Tabarovsky concluded by emphasizing the importance of recognizing the anti-Israel cause as an integral part of the broader anti-Western agenda. She urged viewers to understand that the anti-Israel rhetoric seen in progressive circles today is deeply intertwined with anti-American and anti-liberal democracy ideologies. This understanding is crucial for mobilizing against the threats posed by these alliances.

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki’s Eyes on Israel offers valuable insights into the historical and contemporary factors shaping the current war on Hamas—as well as Iran and its proxies. For those interested in a deeper dive into these issues, you can tune into an upcoming podcast, on the Shoulder to Shoulder podcast featuring a longer interview with Tabarovsky, promising an in-depth exploration of the Red-Green Alliance and its implications for Israel and the broader Western world.

