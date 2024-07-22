IDF evacuating part of Gaza humanitarian zone ahead of anti-terror op

Hamas terrorists have embedded themselves among the civilian population, firing rockets at Israel and attacking troops.

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday issued an early warning for noncombatants to evacuate a part of a Gaza humanitarian zone where Hamas terrorists have embedded themselves.

“Due to significant terrorist activity and rocket fire toward the State of Israel from the eastern part of the Humanitarian Area in the Gaza Strip, remaining in this area has become dangerous,” the IDF said in announcing that the borders of the Al-Mawasi safety area will be adjusted to deal with the threat.

“The IDF is about to forcefully operate against the terrorist organizations and therefore calls on the remaining population left in the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis to temporarily evacuate to the adjusted Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi,” the IDF said. An animated infographic of the adjusted Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi. Credit: IDF.

This early warning for the civilian population to relocate away from the imminent combat zone is being communicated via SMS messages, phone calls and media broadcasts in Arabic.

“The IDF will continue to act against the Hamas terrorist organization, which uses the Gazan civilians as a human shield for its terrorist activities and infrastructure,” the IDF said.

IDF eliminates Nukhba terrorist who participated in Oct. 7

The Israeli military killed a Hamas Nukhba terrorist who participated in the Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel and directed multiple attacks against troops in Gaza, the IDF said on Monday.

Muhammad Abu Seidu was eliminated in an airstrike.

כלי טיס של חיל האוויר בהכוונת אוגדת עזה, אמ״ן ושב״כ תקף וחיסל את המחבל, מוחמד אבו סידו מארגון הטרור חמאס.

מוחמד, מחבל נח'בה בארגון, שפשט לשטח הארץ ב-7 לאוקטובר ולקח חלק בפעולות טרור כנגד כוחותינו במהלך התמרון>> pic.twitter.com/BwdjNMDr6K — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 22, 2024

Israeli counterterror operations are also continuing in central and southern Gaza, where in Tel al-Sultan in the Rafah area troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat, with support from the Israeli Air Force.

In central Gaza over the past day, Israeli forces killed many terrorists and struck several terror targets in coordination with the IAF.

Moreover, the IAF struck 35 targets across the Strip, including a missile launcher aimed at Israeli territory as well as military structures, terrorists and other terror infrastructure sites.