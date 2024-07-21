Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

KGL Hosts ‘Watch Party’ for PM Netanyahu’s Speech to Congress on Wednesday

Staff Writer

July 21, 2024

< 1 minute

In a highly anticipated event, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address the United States Congress at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, marking his fourth speech before this legislative body. Keep God’s Land has organized a ‘Watch Party’ featuring Jewish and Chrstian faith leaders to offer their thoughts following Netanyahu’s speech. 

The watch party will take place live at the Family Research Council in Washington, DC and feature Tony Perkins of the FRC, Pastor Jim Scudder of InGrace Media, Anna Steinberg, president of the Israel365 Midwest branch, Pastor Mario Bramnick of the Latino Coalition for Israel and Kayla Gubov of the Young Jewish Conservatives DC branch.

The Prime Minister’s visit, while laden with historical significance, arrives at a particularly tumultuous time, with potential uncertainties such as escalating conflicts or shifts in U.S. leadership potentially impacting the event.

