The Sovereignty Movement’s response to the ICJ’s despicable declaration: Sovereignty Now!

The Sovereignty Movement, headed by Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, responded to the International Criminal Court’s pronouncement that a Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria is illegal by calling for Israel to declare sovereignty over its historical homeland.

“The pronouncements issued by the International Court of Justice in The Hague lack logical, just, and moral foundations, do not supersede God’s promise as recorded in the Bible and substantiated throughout history.

“After thousands of years of exile, the people of Israel returned to their homeland. The history of the Jewish people was etched and seared into the landscapes of Judea and Samaria. The ancestors of the Jewish people are buried in Hebron, the Tabernacle stood in Shiloh, and the temples were built in Jerusalem. In the mountains of Judea and Samaria, the prophets of Israel, its kings, and judges prophesied, acted, and rendered judgment.

“On the strength of Jewish history and the biblical promise, international law, as determined in the San Remo decisions and the Balfour Declaration, made a clear and decisive determination: the Jewish people, and they alone, have the right to build their national home in the entire Land of Israel. A nation cannot be an occupier in its own land.

“Arab clans and tribes migrated to Israel from the Arab expanse. This migration does not grant them national rights in the land of the people of Israel, just as no other minority immigration grants national rights. This is the case for African and Muslim immigration to European countries, as well as for Eritrean and Sudanese immigration to Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities.

“After all, it is inconceivable that in 50 years, the Eritreans will demand independence in south Tel Aviv, and the court in The Hague tribunal will grant it to them.

“The Hague Tribunal made its false, baseless, and unethical decision under pressure from the terror-supporting Palestinian Authority, which seeks to destroy Israel and establish a state on its ruins. This is the same authority where an overwhelming majority supports the horrific massacres and rapes of October 7th. The court’s announcement emboldens Israel’s persecutors, and Israel will confront it with courage and faith, as it has steadfastly done against many oppressors for decades.

“Even if the court’s declaration leads to international sanctions on Israel and its citizens, Israel must not fear. The people of Israel have overcome more significant challenges and emerged stronger. The Jewish people rose from the destruction of the exile and the ashes of the Holocaust. It rose up to rebuild its homeland—a miracle among nations. Israel will continue to grow and flourish, and its state shall be a model of morality, justice and faith for other nations.

“From every difficulty, the nation of Israel grew stronger and rose yet another level. Now, in the face of the world’s lies and moral depravity, the Israeli government must lead to a new level of upright national stature by applying Israel’s sovereignty over Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

“As it is written, “Behold, the people of Israel are a people that rises like a lioness and raises itself like a lion.”