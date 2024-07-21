Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israel’s Arrow 3 intercepts incoming Houthi missile

No weapon formed against you Shall succeed, And every tongue that contends with you at law You shall defeat. Such is the lot of the servants of Hashem, Such their triumph through Me —declares Hashem.

Isaiah

54:

17

(the israel bible)

Picture of JNS

JNS

July 21, 2024

< 1 minute

Israel’s Arrow 3 anti-missile defense system on Sunday morning intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

The surface-to-surface missile was downed outside of Israeli airspace, according to the military.

Sirens were activated in the southern city of Eilat due to fear of falling shrapnel.

Israeli Air Force jets struck Houthi terrorist targets in Yemen on Saturday night following a deadly drone attack by the Iran-backed group in Tel Aviv the previous day.

The strikes, which Israel said hit several “military targets” in the port city of Hodeidah, appeared to be the first on Yemeni soil since the Houthis joined the war against the Jewish state in support of Hamas in October.

The Arrow 3’s first operational deployment was in November, to down a Houthi missile launched at Israel from the Red Sea region. The system was first deployed in 2017.

The Arrow 3 is one of the most advanced air- and missile-defense systems in the world, designed to intercept long-range exo-atmospheric ballistic missiles.

The system, manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, was jointly developed by the Israeli Missile Defense Organization and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

On Oct. 31, its predecessor the Arrow 2 for the first time intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from the Red Sea area.

Share this article

Related articles

‘Two IDF soldiers were killed securing US Gaza aid pier’

Picture of JNS

JNS

Israel’s strike on Houthi fuel port is a warning to Iran

Picture of JNS

JNS

Houthi suicide drone hits Tel Aviv: One Israeli killed, four hurt

Picture of JNS

JNS

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .