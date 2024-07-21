Israeli Lawmakers Urge Biden to Revoke Sanctions on Tzav 9 Movement Leaders

In a significant display of bipartisan unity, senior members of Israel’s Knesset from both the coalition and opposition have penned an urgent letter to U.S. President Joe Biden calling for the immediate revocation of sanctions imposed on Reut Ben Chaim and Shlomo Sarid, leaders of the Tzav 9 movement.

The letter, spearheaded by Knesset member Yulia Malinovsky of Yisrael Beiteinu, garnered signatures from prominent figures across the political spectrum. Signatories include Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz, Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein, National Right Chairman Gideon Sa’ar, and Yisrael Beiteinu Chairman Avigdor Lieberman.

Last week, the Biden administration issued its fifth batch of sanctions against right-wing Israelis and Jewish settlements, targeting three individuals and five entities, including the co-heads of the already-sanctioned Tzav 9 group, Reut Ben Haim and Shlomo Sarid. Tzav 9 has protested convoys carrying supplies to Gaza, insisting that no aid should reach Gaza or Hamas as long as hostages are being held there.

In their appeal, the lawmakers strongly criticized the U.S. decision to impose sanctions, describing it as a severe infringement on freedom of expression and democracy in Israel. They emphasized that civil protest in a democratic state should not be grounds for sanctions by another democracy, regardless of disagreements over the protesters’ views.

“Fighting the draconian sanctions set by the American administration against legitimate protest activists within an independent, seemingly democratic ally, without basis, advance notice or an option to appeal,” Sarid told Times of Israel.

The Knesset members highlighted that Tzav 9 is a civil movement representing a broad spectrum of Israeli citizens. They stressed that the movement’s activities, including its opposition to aid transfers to Hamas while hostages remain captive, are conducted in line with Israeli and Western democratic values.

Referencing a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on October 17, 2023, the lawmakers reminded President Biden of the U.S.’s previous stance on Hamas potentially blocking humanitarian aid. They urged consistency in this approach.

The letter concludes with a plea for Biden to cancel the sanctions, arguing that they undermine Israeli citizens’ rights to protest and express themselves freely. The lawmakers expressed confidence that as the leader of the world’s largest democracy, Biden will champion the right to freedom of expression and protest, even in the face of disagreement.

This united front from Israeli lawmakers underscores the significance of the issue within Israeli politics and highlights the complex dynamics of U.S.-Israel relations in the context of the ongoing conflict with Hamas.