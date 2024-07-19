Parents of American-Israeli Hostage Address RNC to chants of “Bring Them Home”

On Wednesday night, the Republican National Convention (RNC) saw a poignant moment as Ronen and Orna Neutra, parents of American-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra, addressed the crowd. Their appearance aimed to raise awareness and garner support for the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack.

The Neutras shared their personal story, with Orna recounting Omer’s birth in New York City just a month after the 9/11 attacks. She drew a heartbreaking parallel between that terrorist event and the current situation, stating, “And here we are 23 years later, and he’s the victim of another vile terrorist attack.”

Ronen Neutra expressed gratitude towards former President Donald Trump, saying, “We know he stands with the American hostages.” He mentioned that Trump had supported the release of American hostages immediately after the October 7 attack.

The couple emphasized the impact of the Hamas attack on Americans, with Ronen noting, “During the brutal October 7 attack on Israel, over 1,200 people were slaughtered — of them, 45 were American citizens.” They called for more outrage over what they described as “an attack on Americans.”

While the Neutras did not explicitly call for a ceasefire deal during their RNC address, they had earlier advocated for one at a press event organized by Concerned Women for America. There, they stressed the urgency of a deal that would bring all hostages home and potentially calm tensions in the region.

The Neutras’ appearance at the RNC was met with support from attendees, who chanted “Bring them home.” The couple’s bipartisan approach was evident in their statement to “The Hill,” where they urged both parties to work together, recognizing the proximity to elections but emphasizing the urgent need for action.

Their emotional appeal concluded with a plea for support to end the crisis and bring all hostages back home, highlighting the personal and political dimensions of this ongoing international issue.