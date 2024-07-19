Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Four Israelis wounded in Samaria IED attack

Six things Hashem hates; Seven are an abomination to Him:A haughty bearing, A lying tongue, Hands that shed innocent blood,

Proverbs

6:

16

(the israel bible)

Picture of JNS

JNS

July 19, 2024

< 1 minute

Four Israelis were wounded on Thursday afternoon when Palestinian terrorists targeted their vehicle with an explosive near the Jewish community of Hermesh in northwestern Samaria.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that “two IDF soldiers on leave were moderately and lightly wounded as a result of an IED charge near Hermesh in the Menashe Division; two civilians were lightly injured.”

The Hatzalah Judea and Samaria rescue organization announced that “terrorists detonated an explosive device on a civilian vehicle east of Hermesh in northern Samaria.”

The lightly wounded victims continued to drive towards an IDF post in the area and were evacuated from there to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera by military ambulance, the rescue group said.

Israel’s Army Radio cited medical authorities as saying that the civilian victims included an 18-month-old baby.

On Tuesday, three Israelis were lightly wounded in a shooting near Shavei Shomron and Nablus, some six miles south-southeast of Hermesh. The Hamas terrorist group took responsibility for the attack.

“This is the second attack in two days in the Menashe sector,” Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said. “We demand that the Israeli government and the [IDF] senior commanders treat them as deadly attacks and act accordingly.”

Judea and Samaria saw a dramatic rise in Palestinian terrorist attacks in 2023 compared to the previous year, with shootings reaching their highest level since the Second Intifada of 2000-05, according to IDF data.

On May 30, 2023, Israeli civilian Meir Tamari was shot and killed by Palestinian terrorists outside Hermesh, in an attack that was later claimed by the Fatah-linked Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

Share this article

Related articles

Rescued hostage sues US nonprofit for ties to Gaza journalist who held him

Picture of JNS

JNS

30 Israeli orphans, including Oct. 7 victims, heal in Mexico

Picture of JNS

JNS

Lawsuit against Biden administration for violating Taylor Force  Act moves forward

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .