CAM calls on Adidas to drop “sick” Bella Hadid 1972 Olympics shoe; Campaign deleted

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has slammed Adidas over its choice of Bella Hadid, widely regarded as anti-Semitic, to launch a shoe commemorating the 1972 Munich Olympics when Palestinian terrorists brutally murdered 11 Israeli athletes and coaches.

Yesterday, Adidas announced model Bella Hadid as the face of its revamped 1972 Olympics shoe. The popular trainer was originally designed for competitors in the Munich Olympics, when eight members of the Palestinian terrorist organization Black September infiltrated the Olympic village and killed the Israelis.

.@Adidas recently launched a new campaign for their shoes to highlight the 1972 Munich Olympics.



Eleven Israelis were murdered by Palestinian terrorists during the Munich Olympics.



Guess who the face of their campaign is? Bella Hadid, a half-Palestinian model who has a history… pic.twitter.com/IgdGq2OLmd — Israel ישראל (@Israel) July 18, 2024

“For Adidas to choose Hadid, someone who is constantly baiting Jews and attacking the Jewish State, is bad enough, but to have her launch a shoe commemorating an Olympics when so much Jewish blood was shed is just sick,” said CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “We call on Adidas to apologize for this decision and drop Hadid immediately. Otherwise, it will be seen as a direct attack on the memory of the 11 Israelis who were murdered while merely trying to participate in the Olympic Games.”

“Thoughtless actions like this only embolden Israel haters and anti-Semites ahead of the Paris Olympics scheduled to start next week with an Israeli delegation that has already been repeatedly threatened with violence.”

Adidas responded by deleting all social media posts from the ‘SL72’ Bella Hadid 1972 Munich Olympics shoe ad campaign after sparking backlash. The sports giant caused outrage for hiring anti-Israel model Bella Hadid to front a campaign for the 1972 Olympics shoe range. During the Munich Olympics, 11 Israelis were killed by Palestinian terrorists. The brand released a statement apologizing for the outrage. “We apologize for any upset or distress caused. We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events — though these are completely unintentional — and we apologize for any upset or distress caused.”