In the Merit of Righteous Women: A Night of Unity and Hope   

The dark of night does not deter the women of Israel. Even in the hardest of times, they exemplify the courage and resilience of their nation, bringing the redemption closer with each and every one of their deeds.

As the sun set over the Western Wall on July 8, hundreds of women gathered together to pray in solidarity with Anat Meir, the widow of David Meir, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier who was killed while defending Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7. As night approached and golden light faded into darkness, women from around the country crowded together at the Western Wall to recite Psalms.

The Western Wall. Image by: Emily Goldberg

For these women, it is acts like these that they believe will bring about the final redemption. “It is said that in the merit of righteous women Israel was redeemed from Egypt,” Anat said in her announcement, preceding the event (translations taken from Israel National News). “It is also said that in the merit of righteous women, we will be redeemed once again.”

As a shofar (rams horn) sounded over the crowd, standing amidst this group of women felt like living in the verses of the Bible. Despite the fact that it was a work night, women from around the country gathered together to pray with Anat. They exemplified how members of the Jewish nation, despite their different backgrounds and practices, come together to support one another in times of hardship.

The women sang in harmony, whispering the melody of the verses in soft, graceful voices; one woman rocked back and forth while reading a long list of names off a piece of worn out notebook paper.

Just a few months ago, Anat could not have imagined spearheading such an event. “I never imagined that my name would be seen on an announcement publicizing a mass gathering of women to pray for unity and redemption, or that I would be speaking about the mashiach (Messiah),” Anat said. “I have a feeling that there are many who would identify with me, including those who have not suffered a personal loss.”

"David loved Israel and was ready to sacrifice his life for it," says Anat, who will light the torch at the Yom Hazikaron Ceremony for English speakers in Jerusalem. 🕯️https://t.co/9vdK9CA08H — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) May 3, 2024

Anat emphasized how everyone in the Jewish nation has been affected in some way by the tragedies of Oct. 7, one of the worst attacks in the nation’s recent history. On that fateful day, Hamas terrorists from Gaza infiltrated southern Israel, killling, burning, raping, and kidnapping hundreds of civilians. They murdered over 1,200 people, took over 250 innocent civilians hostage, and committed the most horrible atrocities known to mankind.

“None of us are the same today as we were before,” she said.

Despite living through unimaginable horrors, Anat stressed that the Jewish nation continues to inch towards the final redemption by praying for light amid their darkest hour. “When prophecies of destruction come true, it is a sign that prophecies of redemption are sure to come,” Anat said. “Something is happening here that is much bigger than us, something impossible to understand and yet full of hope for the future.”

For these women, by taking the time to come to the Western Wall to pray alongside fellow members of their nation, this small yet powerful act will make a big difference for the future wellbeing of the Jewish people. In Jewish practice, communal prayer over individual prayer is emphasized, and calling out to God alongside others has a unique power in influencing the decrees in heaven. Therefore, for many of these women, praying at the Western Wall as a community was important and impactful.

The Western Wall. Image by: Emily Goldberg

As the prayers continued, women with cardboard boxes handed out Israeli shekels for charity. Attendees were told to give these coins to someone in need in the merit of bringing the redemption quickly. After reciting the Psalms with their arms around each other, the women began to sing and dance in front of the Western Wall.

For Anat, despite the hardships that Israel continues to face, bright days are surely ahead. “There were great tzadikim (righteous individuals) who did not want to live in our generation since they knew this would be a difficult time in every respect,” she said. “We, a generation of elevated souls, are privileged to be alive today during this momentous time.”

Walking up to the Western Wall amongst this group was strikingly reminiscent of fulfilling Aliyah La’regel, a biblical Jewish practice of ascending to the temple for three major holidays. As the sun set and night fell upon Jerusalem, the Israeli flag that stands prominently in the center of the Western Wall complex waved in the breeze. Encircled around it was this crowd of women, who called out to God in unison, waiting and praying for the third and final redemption period.

The Western Wall. Image by: Emily Goldberg

“It has been promised that, in the end, beautiful and perfect days will come, full of light more brilliant than anything we could ever imagine,” Anat said.

“I have no doubt that our prayers have an extremely powerful impact.”