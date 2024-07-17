Join Christians and Jews United for America and Israel

Milwaukee, WI – On the evening of Wednesday, July 17th, an influential gathering of Jewish and Christian leaders will take place at the Dayspring Baptist Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “Christians and Jews United for America and Israel” is organized by Keep God’s Land and is set to start at 7 PM CT. This pivotal event coincides with the Republican National Convention, which shows the strong alliance between pro-Israel groups and conservative leaders in the United States.

The event will feature an impressive lineup of speakers from various prominent organizations. Tony Perkins from the Family Research Council, Pastor Dan Reehof of Dayspring Baptist Church, Pastor Jim Scudder from InGrace Ministries, Rabbi Pesach Wolicki of Keep God’s Land, Siggy Flicker of JEXIT, Daniel Schwartz from the Chicago Jewish Alliance, and Israel activist Elisheva Chase will address the audience. Their collective voices aim to fortify the bonds between Christians and Jews in their unwavering support for America and Israel.

This summer’s RNC provides an opportune moment to highlight the strengthening positions within the Republican Party, especially since the tragic events of October 7th. There is a growing rejection of the so-called ‘two-state solution’ among Americans who view the creation of a Palestinian state as an unjust reward for terrorism. Former President Donald Trump recently voiced his skepticism, stating, “I’m not sure a two-state solution anymore is gonna work…There was a time when I thought two states could work. Now I think two states is going to be very, very tough.”

In stark contrast, Democratic leadership continues to support the two-state solution. President Joe Biden reiterated this stance in his State of the Union address in March, saying, “As we look to the future, the only real solution to the situation is a two-state solution.” This divergence in policy perspectives between the two major political parties is becoming increasingly pronounced and will no doubt yield severe consequences for Israel and the democratic status quo in the Middle East.

Keep God’s Land, the organizing force behind this event is a rapidly growing coalition of leading Jewish and Christian organizations. The group has recently orchestrated high-profile events in Washington, DC, Nashville, and Jerusalem, all aimed at bolstering support for Israel and opposing Palestinian statehood. The coalition’s efforts are not only about advocacy but also about uniting voices in a cause that they believe is both just and essential for the future security of Israel.

The speakers at this event are well-known for their strong stances on Israel. Rabbi Pesach Wolicki of Israel365 Action has been a vocal advocate for Israel, often highlighting the dangers of appeasing terrorist organizations with political concessions. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, representing New York, has also been a steadfast supporter of Israel, consistently advocating for policies that ensure Israel’s security and oppose terrorism. Earlier this year, Tenney introduced a bill that aims to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, a move that has garnered significant attention and support among pro-Israel advocates. Her commitment to Israel is well-recognized, making her a prominent voice in the pro-Israel movement within the Republican Party.

An aerial view of Maale Adumim, a city in Judea and Samaria , Israel (source: Shutterstock)

The “Christians and Jews United for America and Israel” event at the RNC in Milwaukee is not just another gathering. It is a significant statement of solidarity and shared values between two faith communities united by a common cause. As political landscapes shift and global challenges evolve, the unity and resolve of pro-Israel advocates remain steadfast. This event serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring alliance between Christians and Jews in their support for America and Israel, promising a future of continued collaboration and mutual support.

