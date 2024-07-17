Recent statements by an Iranian TV host regarding the alleged assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump highlight the ongoing efforts of Iran’s propaganda machine to manipulate public opinion and spread disinformation. The host suggested that the attempt may have been staged while simultaneously asserting that Trump should remain alive to face trial for his “crimes,” particularly the elimination of IRGC General Qasem Soleimani.

This outlandish claim reveals the depths of Iran’s propaganda efforts and its continued fixation on the former American leader. From an Israeli perspective, this baseless assertion is another example of Iran’s attempts to destabilize the international order and discredit its adversaries through misinformation.

The Soleimani Obsession

The report in The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) illustrating Iranian media’s fixation on Soleimani’s elimination in January 2020 underscores the regime’s inability to move past this significant blow to its regional ambitions. Soleimani, as the head of the IRGC’s Quds Force, was responsible for spreading terror and instability across the Middle East, particularly threatening Israel’s security.

From an Israeli standpoint, Soleimani’s elimination was a necessary and justified action that significantly weakened Iran’s ability to project power beyond its borders. The operation disrupted Iran’s network of proxy militias and terrorist organizations, providing a reprieve to countries in the region that had long suffered under the shadow of Iranian aggression.

The Iranian media’s portrayal of Soleimani’s elimination as a “crime” rather than a legitimate military action against a designated terrorist showcases the regime’s distorted worldview. This narrative conveniently ignores Soleimani’s role in countless atrocities across the Middle East, including attacks on Israeli civilians and support for groups dedicated to Israel’s destruction.

Trump as a Scapegoat

By focusing on Trump and the Soleimani operation, Iran attempts to paint itself as a righteous actor seeking justice while simultaneously downplaying its role in regional destabilization, support for terrorism, and human rights abuses. This narrative ignores Iran’s illegal nuclear program, its development of ballistic missiles, and its support for terrorist organizations like Hezbollah and Hamas, which pose existential threats to Israel and stability in the Middle East.

Broader Implications

The Iranian media’s rhetoric surrounding the alleged assassination attempt on Trump and the continued focus on Soleimani’s elimination have several important implications:

It highlights Iran’s relentless propaganda machine, which seeks to shape public opinion both domestically and internationally. It allows the Iranian regime to deflect attention from pressing domestic issues, including economic hardship, political repression, and social unrest. By portraying itself as a victim seeking justice, Iran attempts to justify its aggressive actions in the region, including its continued threats against Israel and its pursuit of nuclear capabilities. The persistent narrative of victimhood and calls for retribution contribute to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, undermining efforts for peace and stability.

Israel’s Perspective

From Israel’s standpoint, the Iranian media’s recent statements are deeply concerning but not surprising. They reflect the regime’s ongoing efforts to delegitimize any action taken against its expansionist policies and to maintain a narrative of victimhood that justifies its aggressive stance towards Israel and other regional actors.

The continued fixation on Soleimani and the attempt to frame his elimination as a crime that demands justice serve as reminders of the ongoing threat posed by Iran. It underscores the need for continued vigilance and a united front against Iranian aggression.

Israel also blamed for Soleiman

The Iranian regime also claimed that the Oct. 7 massacre in southwestern Israel was a response to the 2020 killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States.

“The Al-Aqsa Flood was one of the acts of revenge for the assassination of General Soleimani by the U.S. and the Zionists,” IRGC spokesman Brig. Gen. Ramezan Sharif told Iran’s state-run ISNA news agency in December, using Hamas’s name for the Oct. 7 cross-border attacks.

“Certainly, these acts of revenge will continue in different times and places,” stated Sharif, vowing to also avenge Razi Mousavi, the Iranian major general killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria earlier this week.”

Moving Forward

As tensions persist in the Middle East, it is crucial for Israel and its allies to remain steadfast in their commitment to regional stability and security. This includes:

Countering Iranian propaganda and disinformation campaigns. Maintaining pressure on Iran through sanctions and diplomatic isolation. Strengthening ties with regional partners to create a united front against Iranian aggression. Consistently communicating the reality of Iran’s actions in the region, countering the regime’s attempts to portray itself as a victim rather than an aggressor.

Conclusion

The recent statements by Iranian media regarding the alleged assassination attempt on Donald Trump and the continued focus on Qasem Soleimani’s elimination serve as stark reminders of the ongoing challenge posed by Iran’s regime. From Israel’s perspective, these narratives are part of a dangerous propaganda campaign aimed at justifying aggression and undermining regional stability.

As Iran continues to spin its web of misinformation and maintain its posture of victimhood, Israel and its allies must remain vigilant. The threat posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions, its support for terrorism, and its destabilizing activities in the region remains very real. Only through continued cooperation, strategic action, and a commitment to exposing the truth can Israel and the international community hope to counter Iran’s malign influence and work towards a more stable and secure Middle East.