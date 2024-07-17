Trump Taps J.D. Vance for VP: A New Chapter in US-Israel Relations

In a bold move that sent ripples through the political landscape, former President Donald Trump announced his selection of J.D. Vance as his running mate for the upcoming presidential election. This choice marks a significant shift in the Republican ticket and raises essential questions about the future of US-Israel relations under a potential Trump-Vance administration.

J.D. Vance, the bestselling author of “Hillbilly Elegy” and junior senator from Ohio, brings a unique perspective to the role of vice president. His rapid political rise from political outsider to crucial Trump ally has been remarkable. But what does this mean for America’s relationship with its closest Middle Eastern ally, Israel?

Vance on Israel: A Evolving Stance

Unlike his predecessor, Mike Pence, who was known for his unwavering support of Israel rooted in his evangelical faith, Vance’s position on Israel has become more clearly defined and evolved, reflecting his developing political ideologies. In his earlier years, Vance was critical of what he perceived as unconditional US support for Israel. However, his stance has shifted significantly towards a more pro-Israel position since entering politics.

During his 2022 Senate campaign, Vance expressed strong support for Israel, calling it “America’s most important ally in the Middle East.” He has since advocated for maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge in the region and has been vocal about the need to counter Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

In a notable speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition in 2023, Vance declared, “Israel’s security is America’s security. We must stand unwaveringly with our allies in their fight against terrorism and in their right to defend themselves.” This statement marked a precise alignment with traditional Republican foreign policy positions on Israel.

However, Vance’s approach differs from the faith-based connection that characterized Pence’s relationship with Israel. Where Pence saw support for Israel as a religious imperative, Vance framed it more regarding strategic interests and shared democratic values.

Comparing Vance to Pence: A Shift in Approach

Mike Pence’s vice presidency was marked by an exceptionally close relationship with Israel, driven by his evangelical Christian beliefs. Pence was instrumental in several pro-Israel initiatives, including relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem and brokering the Abraham Accords.

While supportive of Israel, Vance brings a different perspective. His venture capitalist background and focus on domestic economic issues suggest a more pragmatic approach to foreign policy. Vance served in Iraq as a US Marine combat correspondent and is the first post-9/11 veteran to find a spot on a major party ticket and the first veteran on a major party ticket since John McCain in 2008. This could translate into an emphasis on economic cooperation and technology partnerships between the US and Israel, areas where Vance’s expertise could prove valuable.

Trump’s selection of Vance may also indicate a desire to broaden the appeal of his Israel policy beyond the evangelical base that Pence helped secure. Vance’s ability to articulate complex policy positions in accessible terms could help the Trump campaign reach younger voters and moderates with its pro-Israel message.

Potential Impact on US-Israel Relations

The selection of Vance as VP candidate signals a potential continuation of the Trump administration’s pro-Israel policies, albeit with a different flavor. Vance has expressed support for crucial Trump-era initiatives such as the Abraham Accords. He has criticized the Biden administration’s approach to Iran, suggesting a return to a more hawkish stance on Middle East issues.

However, Vance’s previous skepticism about foreign interventions and his focus on domestic issues could lead to a more selective engagement in the region. This might translate into solid support for Israel’s security needs, coupled with a reluctance to become deeply involved in regional conflicts that do not directly impact US interests.

Israeli officials have cautiously welcomed Vance’s selection, with one senior diplomat commenting, “While we had an exceptionally close relationship with Vice President Pence, we look forward to working with Mr. Vance and believe he understands the strategic importance of the US-Israel alliance.”

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the hea of Israel365, was interviewed on ILTV about Vance and Israel; Rabbi Weisz, a fellow Ohioan, met Vance briefly when the congressman visited Israel two years ago. Rabbi Weisz related how Vance described his love for Israel.

“Vance is an American first president, which many Israelis are nervous about,” Rabbi Weisz said. “But it’s not scary. America needs to be an excellent country for Israel to be strong. He is clear in distinguishing his stance on Ukraine, where he’s against American support for the never-ending war in Ukraine while being very supportive of Israel finishing the war against Hamas.”

JD Vance praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel (2022). pic.twitter.com/SwvOGFe3Kd — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) July 15, 2024

“In a speech to the Quincy Institute, Vance said that his foreign policy rests on two things: Number one is that the American industrial economy has to be very strong for the American foreign policy to be strong. But he also says something significant for us. He said American foreign policy is based on the middle class’s moral instincts. He said that as a Christian, he supports Israel. He emphasized that as the country with the most prominent Christian majority, America will always support Israel because its moral instincts are to be with Israel. He said that America will always stand with Israel. That’s something essential for us to internalize; that Israel should embrace its Jewish identity and not be afraid of American First policies and an American First administration.”

Implications for Pro-Israel Voters

For pro-Israel voters, Vance’s selection presents both opportunities and challenges. On the one hand, Vance’s evolution towards a more pro-Israel stance and his alignment with Trump’s Middle East policies suggest continuing the strong US-Israel relationship cultivated during Trump’s first term.

On the other hand, Vance lacks the deep personal and religious connection to Israel that characterized Pence’s vice presidency. This could translate into a more transactional approach to the alliance, focused on strategic and economic interests rather than shared values and historical ties.

However, Vance’s ability to appeal to younger voters and focus on economic issues could help broaden support for pro-Israel policies beyond traditional constituencies. His background in venture capital could also lead to increased emphasis on US-Israel cooperation in technology and innovation, where Israel has significant strengths.

Conclusion

The selection of J.D. Vance as Trump’s running mate represents a new chapter in the Republican Party’s approach to Israel. While maintaining a pro-Israel stance, Vance brings a different perspective and skill set than his predecessor.

For Israel supporters, the Trump-Vance ticket offers a continuation of favorable policies, albeit with a potentially more pragmatic and economically focused approach. As the campaign progresses, all eyes will be on Vance to see how he articulates his vision for US-Israel relations and whether he can maintain the strong support for Israel that has become a hallmark of the Republican Party.

Ultimately, the impact of Vance’s selection on US-Israel relations will depend on the election outcome and how he navigates the complex realities of Middle East politics if the Trump-Vance ticket proves successful. What is clear is that with J.D. Vance on the ticket, the conversation around US-Israel relations is set to evolve in exciting and potentially significant ways.

J.D. Vance: A Brief Biography

James David Vance was born in Middletown, Ohio, in 1984. Raised in a working-class family, Vance’s early life was marked by hardship, including family instability and his mother’s struggle with addiction. These experiences would later form the basis of his bestselling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.”

After graduating from high school, Vance joined the Marine Corps and served in Iraq. Upon returning, he attended Ohio State University and later Yale Law School, where he developed an interest in public policy.

Following law school, Vance worked in Silicon Valley as a venture capitalist, gaining expertise in technology and innovation. His memoir, published in 2016, catapulted him to national prominence as a voice for the white working class.

Vance’s political career began in earnest with his successful run for the US Senate in 2022. Initially critical of Donald Trump, Vance later embraced the former president’s policies and received his endorsement during the Senate race.

As a senator, Vance has focused on economic issues, particularly those affecting working-class Americans. He has also been an outspoken critic of China and has advocated for a more robust industrial policy to compete with Beijing.