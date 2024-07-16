Thou Shall Display Thy Commandments

On a July 7th episode of “Eyes on Israel,” Rabbi Pesach Wolicki and special guest Rabbi Yaakov Menken of the Coalition for Jewish Values discussed Louisiana’s controversial new law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public school classroom. The law has ignited nationwide backlash, including opposition from progressive Jewish groups, leading to a federal lawsuit.

Rabbi Wolicki contextualized this “resistance” as part of a broader, alarming trend. He emphasized a crucial connection: “Right now in America, the biblical underpinnings of Western Civilization are under attack by those who despise and deny the truths of the Bible. And lo and behold, these same progressives who hate the Bible also have to hate Israel.”

Both rabbis emphatically agreed that promoting the Ten Commandments should be a central mission for the Jewish people. Wolicki cited Exodus 19, interpreting God’s description of the Israelites as a “kingdom of priests” as a divine mandate for Jews to disseminate God’s values globally.

“Displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms across America should be celebrated and encouraged by the Jewish community, not opposed,” Wolicki asserted. The rabbis shared their concerns about the decline of Christian faith in America over recent decades. They concurred that “a more Christian, more biblically faithful America is better for everyone – Jews included.”

Moses and Aaron with the 10 Commandments (illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Wolicki and Menken both drew a direct link between the rejection of biblical values and the rise of anti-Semitism. “Today’s surge in anti-Semitism stems from a lack of biblical faith, not an excess,” Wolicki stated, a sentiment Menken strongly echoed.

Representing over 1,500 Orthodox rabbis, Menken offered insights into why some Jews oppose the Louisiana law. Both rabbis criticized these opponents’ arguments as incoherent and misguided, especially those claiming the law contradicts Jewish values.

“They’re missing the point entirely,” Menken said, “If they truly wanted to approach this from a Jewish perspective, they’d note that there aren’t just ten commandments, but actually fourteen.”

The debate is not as a religious issue, but as a recognition of America’s founding principles and the pivotal role of biblical values in shaping the nation. Menken emphasized that the same progressive forces opposing the Ten Commandments displays are often the ones criticizing Israel, revealing a deeper antipathy towards Judeo-Christian values.

“Acknowledging the Ten Commandments is about recognizing, as the governor said, the foundational role of the original Law and Lawgiver in creating this great society,” Menken explained.

Both rabbis expressed incredulity at progressive Jews opposing greater expressions of biblical faith, particularly given the rise of left-wing anti-Semitism. They argued that America would benefit from increased biblical literacy and values, positioning the Coalition for Jewish Values as a crucial counterbalance to progressive Jewish organizations in the effort to “reclaim the Jewish narrative” and uphold traditional Judaism.

The progressive Jewish opposition to biblical values reflects a broader abandonment of traditional Judaism, and many left-wing critiques of Israel unwittingly echo classic anti-Semitic tropes, asserting that a return to biblical principles could help combat rising anti-Semitism.

“We’re in the midst of a spiritual war,” Wolicki declared. “In that war, all people of biblical faith – Jews and Christians – must stand together and promote more of God’s word in the education of American children.”

Ultimately, it’s important to remain steadfast in your conviction that embracing biblical principles in public spaces is vital for addressing contemporary challenges, preserving a solid Jewish and Christian identity, and supporting Israel in modern America.

