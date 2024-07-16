Jews and Christians Come Together in Prayer for America and Israel

Included in the lineup of notable speakers were Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council, Pastor Dan Reehoff of Dayspring Baptist Church, David Barton, Jim Garlow, and Chad Connelly. Each speaker offered insights on “The Beginning” or Genesis – and how all of the themes found within the first Book in the Bible are more than relevant to our times.

Rabbi Elie Mischel, the director of education at Israel 365, ended the evening of prayer with a compelling address that resonated deeply with the audience. Speaking as both a proud American and an unapologetic Jew, Rabbi Mischel shared his own journey of making Aliyah to Israel with his family, settling in Judea, in the town of Efrat near Bethlehem.

Mischel focused on the dangers of the “two-state solution,” which he called the “two-state delusion.” The Biden administration’s continued push for this policy, especially in the wake of the October 7th attacks on Israel, is in poor form, to say the least. Rabbi Mischel warned that creating a Palestinian state in Israel’s ancient Biblical heartland would pose an existential threat to Israel’s security and future.

The scene of a terrorist attack in Ra’anana, north of Tel Aviv, Jan. 15, 2024. Credit: Magen David Adom. (source: JNS)

“If the President succeeds in forcing this plan on Israel and creating what would be a Palestinian terror state just a few miles from Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, it would be the end of Israel!” Rabbi Mischel declared, highlighting such a move’s potential and dire consequences.

It’s also not beyond any discerning eye the parallels between the situation in Gaza following Israel’s withdrawal in 2005 and the potential outcomes of a future two-state solution. Mischel emphasized the Palestinian Authority’s history of rewarding terrorism and the widespread support for violent actions against Israel among the Arab population in Judea and Samaria.

Beyond security concerns, Rabbi Mischel framed the issue in Biblical terms, asserting that pressuring Israel to surrender any part of its land contradicts both Scripture and historical truth. He quoted from the Book of Joel, warning of divine judgment for those who divide God’s land: “I will gather all the nations and I will take them down to the Valley of Jehoshaphat, and I will contend with them there concerning My people and My heritage, Israel, which they scattered among the nations, and My land they divided.”

“Blow a shofar in Tzion, Sound an alarm on My holy mount! Let all dwellers on earth tremble, For the day of Hashem has come! It is close—” (Joel 2:1)

The growing importance of Jewish-Christian partnerships in advocating for shared values and interests is becoming a top priority for religious leaders in America and Israel. The alliance between Jews and Christians on these issues is crucial for several reasons. Firstly, the supportive voice for Israel in American politics needs to be stronger, influencing American foreign policy decisions that affirm Israel’s right to sovereignty over their land. Secondly, it reinforces the shared Judeo-Christian values that have long been a cornerstone of American society. And lastly, this interfaith cooperation serves as a powerful pushback to rising antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment in various parts of the world.

Rabbi Mischel ended his prayer with a call to action: “Let us stand together, now and forever. And let us fight together to Keep God’s Land!” God promised Abraham that He would bless those who bless the Jewish people. Today, that means standing together in support of Israel. His words encapsulated the spirit of the event – a testament to the enduring bond between America and Israel and the shared destiny of these two nations as perceived by many Jews and Christians alike.