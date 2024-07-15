Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Hostage talks to continue despite strike targeting Deif

Picture of JNS

JNS

July 15, 2024

2 min read

Israeli diplomatic sources estimate that negotiations were not scuttled by the attack based on the reactions from Hamas officials.

View of the Dizengoff square fountain which was colored red overnight, as a protest for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, July 14, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Israeli diplomatic sources estimate that despite the strike targeting Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif on Saturday, negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of hostages will continue, Israel National News reported on Monday.

The diplomatic sources based the assessment on the response from Hamas officials following the airstrike.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday night that it was not clear whether Deif, the architect of the Oct. 7 massacre, was killed in the strike. In contrast, security forces on Sunday did confirm that Deif’s deputy, Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, was killed.

View of the Dizengoff square fountain which was colored red overnight, as a protest for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, July 14, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90. (source: JNS)

Sources in Hamas confirmed to the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar on Monday that indirect ceasefire talks are continuing.

“The negotiations are continuing despite the massacre, in order to prevent Israel from accusing Hamas of obstructing them,” the sources said, adding that a new round of talks is supposed to take place in Doha this week.

Mossad chief David Barnea is expected to head to Qatar this week for talks regarding the hostages, Kan News reported.

According to the Al Akhbar report, Israeli negotiators told the Egyptians that Jerusalem would not stop military operations in Gaza while there is no agreement and that “the targeting of Hamas leaders inside Gaza will continue even while negotiations continue.”

Share this article

Related articles

WATCH: Palestinian State will bring the annihilation of Israel says Yair Netanyahu

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Kibbutz Be’eri to receive $100 million for reconstruction

Picture of JNS

JNS

Most Israelis oppose terms of the hostages-for-ceasefire deal

Picture of JNS

JNS

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .