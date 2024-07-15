Hostage talks to continue despite strike targeting Deif

Israeli diplomatic sources estimate that negotiations were not scuttled by the attack based on the reactions from Hamas officials.

Israeli diplomatic sources estimate that despite the strike targeting Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif on Saturday, negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of hostages will continue, Israel National News reported on Monday.

The diplomatic sources based the assessment on the response from Hamas officials following the airstrike.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday night that it was not clear whether Deif, the architect of the Oct. 7 massacre, was killed in the strike. In contrast, security forces on Sunday did confirm that Deif’s deputy, Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, was killed.

View of the Dizengoff square fountain which was colored red overnight, as a protest for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, July 14, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90. (source: JNS)

Sources in Hamas confirmed to the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar on Monday that indirect ceasefire talks are continuing.

“The negotiations are continuing despite the massacre, in order to prevent Israel from accusing Hamas of obstructing them,” the sources said, adding that a new round of talks is supposed to take place in Doha this week.

Mossad chief David Barnea is expected to head to Qatar this week for talks regarding the hostages, Kan News reported.

According to the Al Akhbar report, Israeli negotiators told the Egyptians that Jerusalem would not stop military operations in Gaza while there is no agreement and that “the targeting of Hamas leaders inside Gaza will continue even while negotiations continue.”