Rabbi Tuly Weisz prays for President Trump’s Recovery and Protection

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the head of Israel365, wrote an open letter expressing prayers for Pres. Trump’s recovery following an assassination attempt on Saturday evening. The attack was the most severe attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

July 14, 2024 / 8 Tamuz 5784

Dear Israel365 family,

With shock and disbelief, we woke up in Israel to the alarming news of the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump. We were utterly relieved to hear that he survived the attack with relatively minor injuries.

First and foremost, we pray for President Trump’s full recovery and continued protection.

Our heartfelt prayers go out to the family of the spectator who was killed and the two who were wounded by the assassin’s bullets at yesterday’s rally. We pray for calm and peace in the United States of America, which has been reeling from daily disruptions and violent protests for the past several months.

Violence has absolutely no place in politics, and we are horrified that Trump’s opponents and America’s enemies are unhinged and unlimited in their heinous behavior. Many believe that America can be weakened and its democratic institutions harmed by hateful agitators.

This must not happen.

President Trump displayed inspiring courage and great strength in the immediate aftermath of yesterday’s attack. May God, the Guardian of Israel, watch over President Trump and his family so that he can resume fighting for America and defending freedom and democracy.

As it says in Psalms 121:7-8, “The Lord will keep you from all harm – He will watch over your life; Hashem will watch over your coming and going both now and always.”

Shalom,

Rabbi Tuly Weisz

Rabbi Tuly Weisz and Pres. Trump

Journalist Malkah Fleisher suggested that Donald Trump’s attachment to the holy city of Jerusalem may have contributed to his being saved: