SURVEY: 40% of NYC Jews feel unsafe

A recent survey conducted for the pro-Israel New York Solidarity Network found that 44% of the 1,200 Jewish voters in New York City and other counties. 35% said they agreed with the statement: “New York is no longer a safe haven for Jewish life and the Jewish people.”

Nearly 40% said the US is no longer a safe haven for Jews. 67% of Orthodox and identifiably Jewish respondents said they felt unsafe.

The numbers are unsettling given that 1.5 million Jews live in New York state — more than any single place on the globe outside of Israel, the poll takers said.

“That more than a third of registered New York Jewish voters believe New York is no longer a safe haven for Jews should be a five-alarm fire for state and local elected officials,” Sara Forman, executive director of the New York Solidarity Network and Treasurer of Solidarity PAC, said in a statement to The Post Wednesday.

“Jews have been warning leadership for months, as masked mobs teeming with hatred for Jews crowded outside hospitals and synagogues, defaced the homes of Jewish museum board members, intimidated Jews on the subway and in other public spaces, vandalized Jewish-owned business, overran colleges to ‘occupy’ campuses— all while far-left politicians celebrated this behavior as ‘peaceful’ protest,” Forman said.

“If we do not feel safe here, with the largest Jewish community outside of Israel, how can we feel safe anywhere?” Forman added.

86% of respondents said they believe that antisemitism is a serious problem, and 56% have witnessed anti-Jewish hatred on social media and online forums — including 72% of those under the age of 30.

The NY Post recently reported that according to police data, antisemitic hate crimes have skyrocketed by 45% this year.

The New York Solidarity Network survey conducted by GQR Insights and Action questioned 1,200 registered Jewish voters from May 9-22, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Live phone interviews made up 46% of respondents, while text-to-web surveys made up the other 54%.