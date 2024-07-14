‘God bless Trump’: Israeli politicos react to assassination attempt

Israelis from across the political spectrum on Sunday conveyed overwhelming support for Donald Trump following the attempt on his life at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote that he and his wife Sara were “shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump” and praying “for his safety and speedy recovery.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz tweeted, “I am shocked by the shooting at the 45th President of the U.S. Donald Trump. I pray for his speedy recovery. Violence can never ever be part of politics.”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid described the shooting as “greatly troubling and dangerous,” tweeting, “Political violence is an existential threat to democratic systems. I extend my wishes for a speedy recovery to the former president.”

The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump is greatly troubling and dangerous.



Trump was rushed off stage—bleeding from his ear—after being shot on Saturday at a political rally in Butler, Pa., which law enforcement told the Associated Press is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

The president lifted his fist as Secret Service agents walked him off stage. The Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger told the AP that the shooter was dead and another attendee of the rally was killed.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in an official statement identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, a southern suburb of Pittsburgh (Butler is a northern suburb), as the “subject involved” in the shooting.

“Wishing former President Trump a speedy recovery and strength following the attack on Saturday in Pennsylvania,” wrote Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this event. We stand with the American people in condemning the violent attempt to shake their great democracy,” he added.

“God bless Trump,” Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir tweeted succinctly.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich tweeted, “Praying from the Holy Land for President Trump.”

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said the development was “the direct result of a campaign of incitement and delegitimization” against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

“In Israel, a shockingly identical campaign of incitement is being waged against Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu that is completely overlooked by the ombudsman and law enforcement agencies solely because it is coming from the ‘right’ direction. Disgrace,” added Chikli.

ניסיון ההתנקשות בנשיא טראמפ הוא תוצאה ישירה של מסע ההסתה והדה לגיטימציה המופרע נגדו. בישראל מסע הסתה זהה להחריד מתנהל כנגד רה״מ נתניהו ונהנה מחיסיון מלא של היועמ״שית ומערכת אכיפת החוק אך ורק מכיוון שהוא מגיע מהכיוון ״הנכון״. חרפה. pic.twitter.com/mlpiBzUVMb — עמיחי שיקלי – Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) July 14, 2024

Former War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz said that “the U.S. is the most resilient democracy in the world because of the tenacity of the American people.”

He added, “I know they will undoubtedly overcome this difficult moment. I wish former President Trump a swift recovery and condemn any heinous acts of violence seeking to harm democracy and undermine stability and the rule of law.”