No place in our country’: US Jewish leaders condemn Trump assassination attempt

American Jewish leaders have denounced the attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, suffered only minor injuries as a bullet grazed his ear. One bystander was killed. The would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot and killed at the scene.

“I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country,” tweeted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Democratic Governor of Illinois J.B. Pritzker tweeted, “Violence is never the answer in our democracy. I am closely monitoring the situation and praying for former President Trump’s recovery. Thankful to the Secret Service for their quick response.”

Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, tweeted, “ZOA and its president Morton Klein wishes president Trump & the other victims of horrific shooting a speedy Refuah Shelaima & our condolences to family of victim murdered. We urge Biden to give requested increased protection to Trump and finally provide protection to RFK, Jr.”

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, posted, “What a terrible day for our democracy. The former President of the United States was targeted and injured at a campaign rally. One person in the crowd was killed and another was seriously injured. And we are all shocked and traumatized by what happened.

“We must come together to condemn political violence. We are all Americans. Whatever our politics. Thoughts and prayers for former President Trump, the family of the deceased, the injured attendee, and our nation. Deep gratitude for the Secret Service and law enforcement.”

The Anti-Defamation League’s Jonathan Greenblatt said, “There is no room in democracy for political violence, period. What happened today is tragic and should be condemned by all. Our thoughts are with former President Trump and those in attendance.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania wrote, “Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted, “Political violence is absolutely unacceptable. I wish Donald Trump, and anyone else who may have been hurt, a speedy recovery.”