Don’t Be Ignorant on Israel!

In the New Testament, the Apostle Paul admonished the Roman church not to be ignorant of Israel.

In Romans 11: 25 Paul warned the believers not to boast against the Jewish people, saying, “I do not want you to be ignorant of this mystery [concerning Israel], brothers, so that you will not be conceited.”

Following the atrocities of 7 October, shockingly, the world seems caught up in the Israel Derangement Syndrome. Much of the church world is also still ignorant concerning God’s eternal covenants with the Jewish people. We really shouldn’t be surprised at the level of animosity in the world against Israel because Satan knows his time is short.

We especially mustn’t be ignorant now because Bible prophecy is being fulfilled at an exponential rate.

A lie is unfortunately gaining ground—the lie that God is finished with Israel and that Israel as a nation is not a fulfillment of Bible prophecy but is a mere political anomaly. What an end-time heresy! Nothing could be further from the truth!

An American radio host had a lot going for his ministry because he commented on the news in light of Bible prophecy, but then suddenly, he took a vicious turn, and we could no longer listen to him. He began to lash out against Israel and Christian Zionists in antisemitic tirades that were truly shocking. As a Bible teacher, he should have known better! God will surely hold him and others accountable for not knowing God’s prophetic Word concerning the regathering of the Jewish people into their own land.

Teachers will be held to a greater accountability because the Bible is not ambiguous on the regathering of Israel. The Bible states in many places that God planned the return of the Jewish people to the Promised Land. The Almighty is fulfilling his covenant with the Jewish patriarchs!

Christian Zionist intercessors know that Replacement Theology—the flawed notion that God has rejected the Jewish people and replaced Israel with the Church—is particularly rebellious and dangerous in light of the plain fulfillment before our eyes of so many Bible prophecies.

The following passage from the Hebrew Bible states that there will be a global regathering of Israel at the end of history:

Isaiah 11:11-12, “Then it will happen on that day that the Lord will again recover the second time with His hand the remnant of His people, who will remain, from Assyria, Egypt, Pathros, Cush, Elam, Shinar, Hamath, and from the islands of the sea. And He will lift up a standard for the nations, and will assemble the banished ones of Israel, and will gather the dispersed of Judah from the four corners of the earth.”

Jeremiah 31 is absolutely precise and straightforward:

This is what the Lord says:

“Sing with joy for Jacob;

shout for the foremost of the nations.

Make your praises heard, and say,

‘Lord, save your people,

the remnant of Israel.’

8 See, I will bring them from the land of the north

and gather them from the ends of the earth.

Among them will be the blind and the lame,

expectant mothers and women in labor;

a great throng will return.

9 They will come with weeping;

they will pray as I bring them back.

I will lead them beside streams of water

on a level path where they will not stumble,

because I am Israel’s father,

and Ephraim is my firstborn son.

10 “Hear the word of the Lord, you nations;

proclaim it in distant coastlands:

‘He who scattered Israel will gather them

and will watch over his flock like a shepherd.’

11 For the Lord will deliver Jacob

and redeem them from the hand of those stronger than they.

12 They will come and shout for joy on the heights of Zion;

they will rejoice in the bounty of the Lord—

the grain, the new wine and the olive oil,

the young of the flocks and herds.

They will be like a well-watered garden,

and they will sorrow no more.

13 Then young women will dance and be glad,

young men and old as well.

I will turn their mourning into gladness;

I will give them comfort and joy instead of sorrow.

14 I will satisfy the priests with abundance,

and my people will be filled with my bounty,”

declares the Lord.

Furthermore, the prophet Ezekiel wrote in Ezekiel 37:11-12, 14, 21-22, 25, “Son of man, these bones are the whole house of Israel… I will bring you into the land of Israel… I will put My Spirit within you and you will come to life, and I will place you on your own land. Then you will know that I, the LORD, have spoken and done it,” declares the LORD… Behold, I will take the sons of Israel from among the nations where they have gone, and I will gather them from every side and bring them into their own land and I will make them one nation in the land… They will live on the land that I gave to Jacob My servant, in which your fathers lived; and they will live on it, they, and their sons and their sons’ sons, forever. . . .

Moreover, let’s look at the stages and precision of Hosea 3: 4-5, ‘For the sons of Israel will remain for many days without king or prince, without sacrifice or . . . ephod . . . . Afterward the sons of Israel will return [political restoration] and seek the LORD their God [religious restoration] and David their king [messianic restoration]; and they will come trembling to the LORD and to His goodness in the last days.”

Gloriously, the prophet Zechariah prophesied in Zechariah 10: 8-10; 12: 8-9, “I will whistle for them to gather them together, For I have redeemed them; And they will be as numerous as they were before. When I scatter them among the peoples, They will remember Me in far countries, And they with their children will live and come back. . . . On that day the Lord will shield those who live in Jerusalem, so that the feeblest among them will be like David, and the house of David will be like God, like the angel of the Lord going before them. On that day I will set out to destroy all the nations that attack Jerusalem.”

The New Testament also refers to the regathering of the nation of Israel. Jesus foretold in Luke 21:24 that “they [the Jewish people] will fall by the edge of the sword, and shall be led away captive into all nations. And Jerusalem will be trampled down by the Gentiles until the age of the Gentiles comes to an end.”

We must not be ignorant of these great End-time truths!

Let’s ask God to convict any Bible teacher or commentator who is not understanding the times and who is erroneously leading people astray into anti-Semitic dangerous error!

