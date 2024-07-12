Subscribe
Left Wing groups  face lawsuit for antisemitism after LA protest

Ah, Those who call evil good And good evil; Who present darkness as light And light as darkness; Who present bitter as sweet And sweet as bitter!

Isaiah

5:

20

(the israel bible)

JNS

July 12, 2024

Two prominent pro-Hamas groups face legal action following a June 23 demonstration in Los Angeles that devolved into violence and intimidation.

The attorney for plaintiff Ronen Helmann filed suit against Code Pink and the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) on July 7. Both groups have organized anti-Israel protests around the country since the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Code Pink is a left-wing organization registered in the United States as a 501(c)(3) organization.

Since Hamas’ October 7th massacre, PYM has been organizing demonstrations, rallies, and student encampments across the United States and Canada, accusing Israel of “genocide.” In October 2023, in the aftermath of the brutal Hamas attack on October 7, PYM tweeted, “WHEN PEOPLE ARE OCCUPIED, RESISTANCE IS JUSTIFIED.” Following Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel, PYM was a signatory on a statement titled, “No war on Iran, stand with resistance.” The statement “firmly support[ed] Iran’s right to defend itself against Zionist aggression.”

In the suit, Helmann recounts his experience at the pro-Israel event conducted at the Adas Torah synagogue in the city’s heavily Jewish Pico-Robertson neighborhood. When he sought to enter the building, the protesters filmed him with their phones and hurled insults such as “Nazi,” “baby murderer” and “colonizer.”

The suit also says Code Pink and PYM violated Helmann’s First Amendment rights by preventing him from entering his place of worship.

The LAPD said that more than 150 people participated in the demonstration that ran amuck, though none were arrested.

