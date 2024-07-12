Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

NY Post: Dem voters moving to Trump

When the righteous become great the people rejoice, But when the wicked dominate the people groan.

Proverbs

28:

2

(the israel bible)

Picture of JNS

JNS

July 12, 2024

< 1 minute

According to exit polls, 77 percent of Jewish voters went for Biden in 2020. But a recent poll from the Jewish Electoral Institute found the president has lost 10 points from his lead against Trump. The NY Post attributed this to Jews feeling abandoned and targeted by antisemitism. Some lifelong Jewish Democrats feel an explosion of left-wing antisemitism has pushed them to re-register as Republicans — and vote for Trump.

With recent polling suggesting that U.S. President Joe Biden’s support among Jewish voters is slipping, the New York Post spoke with four Jewish lifelong Democrats who plan to vote Republican for the first time in November.

Melissa Chapman, 50, of Staten Island, N.Y., told the paper that she thought the Democrats would protect her, but “then Oct. 7 happened, and I was completely abandoned.” Now, “even on my vegan Facebook communities, all the recipes became about freeing Palestine, somehow,” Chapman, whose late father was a Holocaust survivor, told the Post.

“I was told to go back to Poland,” she added. “One person told me they hope that I burn in the ovens.”

“My number one priority is overall safety and security for myself as a Jewish person,” Marin Faiella, of Manhattan, told the Post. “I’m not anti-Democrat, but I’m definitely anti-extreme Democrats.”

Share this article

Related articles

JNS poll: Israelis support Donald Trump over Joe Biden

Picture of JNS

JNS

Hakeem Jeffries blesses Biden, citing verse with hidden meaning

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

The idolatrous implications of a Kamala Harris presidency

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .