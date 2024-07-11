Subscribe
Candace Owens doubts Mengele experiments, calling them ‘propaganda’

July 11, 2024

She did so as she argued against the morality of American support for Israel.

Far-right political commentator and talk-show host Candace Owens, who was let go from The Daily Wire in March over anti-Jewish rhetoric, dipped her toe into antisemitic waters once again.

She called the torturous “experiments” on Jewish and other prisoners held by Nazi Germans and undertaken by Dr. Josef Mengele during World War II and the Holocaust “bizarre propaganda.”

Owens said this week that “some of the stories, by the way, sound completely absurd.”

Mentioning an account of humans cut in half, Owens asked: “Why would you do that?” She then quipped: “Literally, even if you’re the most evil person in the world, that’s a tremendous waste of time and supplies.”

She asserted that “just sounds like bizarre propaganda.”

Social-media users pushed back, including Arsen Ostrovsky, CEO of the International Legal Forum, who wrote that Owens “has totally lost the plot and gone full-blown neo-Nazi.”

The Combat Antisemitism Movement called her statements “utterly repugnant.”

In response, Owens explained the broader context and purpose of her statements, claiming that Zionists “have polluted American minds to believe that we must defend Israel out of morality and the evils of the Holocaust.”

Further explaining her intent, she wrote that “learning about how many people who committed holocausts and mass murders were protected by Israel is disruptive to that narrative.”

The StopAntisemitism watchdog group asked, “Her senile remarks echo the dangerous rhetoric of her friend, Kanye West, raising the question: Is she vying for the title of ‘Antisemite of the Year?’”

