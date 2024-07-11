Part 1: Biblical Gilead Mountains, Jabbok River, and Jordan Valley

IDF Jordan Valley Monument where the biblical Gilead Mountains and Jabbok River can best be seen.

“It was told to Laban on the third day that Jacob had fled. So, he took his kinsmen with him and pursued him…catching up with him on Mount Gilead (Genesis 31:22-23)”

“He (Jacob)…crossed the ford of the Jabbok…Jacob was left alone, and a man (angel) wrestled with him until the break of dawn. When (the angel) perceived he could not beat (Jacob)… (the angel) said let me go… And (Jacob) said “I will not let you go unless you bless me” … (the Angel) said no longer will it be said that your name is Jacob, but Israel for you have striven with the divine…and overcome (Genesis 32: 23-29)”

The modern country of Jordan has many biblical sites, where several of your favorite Biblical stories occurred. In fact, for much of ancient history, the Israelites even ruled much of the country, specifically western Jordan, which today runs along Israel’s eastern border. This is great news for tourists to Israel, as most of these sites are visible from Israel and can be experienced without even leaving the Jewish state!

Today, we will leave Jerusalem and head north along highway 90, on route to Tiberias. On the way, we will stop at the IDF Jordan Valley war monument which is merely a few kilometers from the border. This area offers a panoramic view of a large section of Jordan, specifically the Biblical Gilead mountains and Jabbok River.

Standing from the Jordan Valley IDF Monument (circled in pink), we are treated to an awesome view of the Jabbok River (circled in Yellow) and the Gilead Mountains (circled in red)

The war monument itself is dedicated to the 400 soldiers who died protecting the Jordan Valley area in the War of Attrition (1967-1970), perhaps Israel’s least famous (but one of it’s most deadly) wars. Illegally occupied by Jordan starting from 1948, this land was liberated by the IDF in the 1967 war of Independence.

Judea and Samaria were liberated during the 6-day war by Israel. The strategic Jordan Valley section of it can be seen circled in pink.

After Israel miraculously won the six day war against 3 powerful Arab armies, the Arabs realized that Israel could not be defeated in conventional warfare. Instead, they tried a new tactic which involved sending individual Fedayeen (Arab peasants in Jordan and Egypt) to infiltrate Israel’s border and commit acts of terrorism against army and civilian targets, in order to defeat Israel by lowering its morale. Under the instructions of Prime Minister Golda Meir, Israel developed a strategy of heavy retaliation, whereby an attack by a terrorist coming from Jordan would lead to heavy attacks against its military infrastructure and soldiers. With mounting losses to the Arab militaries and the death of President Nassar (a very anti-Semitic ruler of Egypt) the Arab countries then requested a ceasefire, which Israel accepted. Unfortunately, 400 soldiers serving in the Jordan valley lost their lives (on the Egyptian front another 1000 IDF soldiers were to be killed) although they saved thousands of lives which surely would have been lost if the terrorists been able to advance further.

In 1972, Israeli sculptor Yigal Turmarkin designed this Jordan Valley Monument. The names of all 400 soldiers who lost their lives are inscribed on it. This memorial was built with cement and steel. He took several guns, melted them, and shaped them into a 21-meter, anti-aircraft cannon facing the Jordanian border. Photo Credit: Nosson Shulman

From the vantage point of the memorial, one can easily see the Biblical Gilead Mountains in today’s Jordan.

This historic mountain range is mentioned many times in the bible. Joseph was sold by his brothers to a caravan of Ishmaelites (Arabs) coming from Gilead (Genesis 37:25). The tribes of Reuben and Gad, who owned large herds of cattle, requested Gilead as an inheritance for their abundant cattle, and it will be given to them (Numbers 32). In Deuteronomy 4, Ramoth in Gilead was designated as a city of refuge for inadvertent murderers (for more on city of refugees, click here). Elijah the Prophet was from Tishbi, a town in Gilead (1 Kings 17). Jepththat the Gileadite, judged Israel for six years and waged their wars from Gilead (see Judges 11 and 12).

One of the most interesting stories to take place in Gilead occurred when Jacob, living in modern day Iraq, fled from Laban with his wives (Laban’s daughters) and children, on route to Israel. At Mount Gilead, Laban overtook Jacob’s camp and was about to kill him when G-d appeared and warned him not to harm Jacob in any way (Genesis 31). Laban returned to present day Iraq, while Jacob continued on to Israel, going southwards until he reached the Jabbok river (the southern end of the Gilead mountain range).

Jabbok River as seen from Jordan. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Jacob first helped his family over the stream and then returned alone to the other side to retrieve his property. Whilst there, an Angel attacked him. According to Jewish sources, this was the protective angel of Edom (the nation composed of Esau and his descendants), who Jacob was about to confront. Ultimately Jacob prevailed, though a blow to his thigh caused him to limp for the rest of his life. This signified that many nations descending from Edom would try to harm the Jewish people throughout the coming generations, and in many cases would severely wound them. Ultimately Jacob’s descendants would never be fully annihilated, and ultimately prevail!

In addition to Mount Gilead and the Jabbok River, many other great sites in Jordan can be experienced from within Israel’s borders. In fact one site is so significant, the Chumush (Five books of Moses) finishes with it and the Book of Joshua begins with it.

To be continued…

