Christians and Jews United for America and Israel: An Event of Unity During the RNC

Pray for the well-being of Yerushalayim; “May those who love you be at peace.

Staff Writer

July 10, 2024

Anna Steinberg, the indefatigable director of Israel365 Midwest, is a woman of many roles: devoted wife, mother, community activist, and educator. As the co-founder of the Chicago Jewish Alliance and the Northshore Forum for Education, Steinberg channels her passion into advocacy, bringing empathy and resilience to the forefront of her endeavors.

In a recent television interview with One America News, Steinberg discussed the upcoming event onJuly 17th organized by Israel365 Midwest at the Dayspring School and Church. Taking place during the week of the Republican National Convention (RNC), “Christians and Jews United for America and Israel” aims to forge a robust alliance between Jews and Christians, highlighting their shared support for Israel.

“The voices of Jews and Christians have been shunned, and we have to take a stand,” Steinberg asserted. “We have to take a stand and fight for America, and that’s what this incredible event on July 17th at the RNC will be. It will be a beautiful event of unity, of Christians and Jews united for America and Israel.”

The event seeks to underscore the enduring partnership between Jews and Christians. It will feature a notable roster of speakers, including:

Pastor Dan Reehof of Dayspring Baptist Church

Pastor Jim Scudder of InGrace Ministries

Anna Steinberg of Israel365 Midwest

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki of Israel365 Action

Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council

Ellie Cohanim, former U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism

To register for the event, visit the website Keep God’s Land:

Steinberg eloquently articulated the necessity of Jewish-Christian collaboration, saying, “We’re stronger together… We love each other. We are bound by the book, and our love for one another is built on mutual respect. We’re not proselytizing each other. We’re just really trying to save America from radical extremists.”

Steinberg collaborates with a multitude of Jewish organizations, including the Orthodox Union, AIPAC, and Agudath Israel, participating in lobbying efforts on both local and national stages. Outside her advocacy work, she imparts knowledge as a chemistry and physics teacher at a local middle school and conducts cooking classes for seniors through the Chicago Mitzvah Campaign. Her academic credentials include a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University’s Quinlan School of Business.

Reflecting on her multifaceted life, Steinberg added, “I’m a mom, I’m a teacher, and I’m now an activist.”

